The 12th round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross provided an awesome race track and dramatic racing in the 450 class. Cooper Webb dug into his bag of tricks to get this race win and take further control of the series Meanwhile, Justin Cooper became the first two-time winner in the 250SX West Region. We fired off questions to long-time pro Jason Thomas to pick his brain on everything Arlington 3.

OMG the track! Spray it with some pump, please.

I was a bit critical of last week’s track (Tuesday) but I felt that it was warranted. I know that the Dirt Wurx crew has talented designers and dirt shapers. I have seen how effective they can be. So, when I saw a subpar track, I was disappointed. Flash forward a few days later to the final Arlington round and we had a home run. This was everything I could have asked for. The rhythm sections were difficult, imaginative, and well conceived. There was a way for the privateers with lesser skill to safely traverse each section, but more importantly, there were multiple ways for the sport’s elite to display their talent. There were triples, quads and even a way to go for the rarely seen quintuple.

The whoops were challenging and had a nice bowl berm preceding them to build speed. Cooper Webb was able to utilize a combination of jumping them and blitzing them while his rivals stuck to blitzing. We didn’t see huge crashes but we did see riders use all of their tools. Mission accomplished.

There was also a tricky sand section just before the finish line that might have taken the biggest toll. This was a slow, plodding set of four single jumps built entirely of sand. They changed significantly during the main event and we saw crashes mount. Marvin Musquin, Tyler Bowers, Brandon Hartranft, and Chase Sexton were all casualties of this sand section. While that may seem a negative, I don’t believe that to be true. This sport is meant to be difficult. While I never want to see anyone injured (obviously), I do want to see riders pushed to their limits. Plus, we saw crashes in the sand, not in those whoops or big rhythms. I want challenging tracks that force riders to respect the tracks and rethink their approach. This Arlington 3 track delivered on that front.

After that heat race, how doubtful were you that Cooper Webb could come back and win the main? We've seen him do this before, but he was really on the ropes.

I was most concerned about how the start would effect his race. That heat race incident with Sexton forced a worse gate pick than he has seen in recent weeks. With that poor pick, he was forced into a gate with a less-than-ideal exit rut on the other side of the grate/gate. That rut was the biggest factor in how his race would go in my opinion. My concern was that the rut would lead to choppy acceleration and the surrounding riders would shuffle him backwards. In typical Webb fashion, though, he was able to maneuver through it without issue. He wasn’t able to beat Roczen to the first corner because Roczen had his choice of gates and more importantly, best exit rut. Roczen’s rear tire could drive forward uninterrupted and his holeshot was indicative of that. Much to Roczen’s dismay, though, Webb would tuck just inside him and nearly pass him down the first straightaway. It was a pivotal moment of the race for Webb and gave him a chance to win. Had he struggled over the gate, which I fully expected, he would have been relegated to a poor start and subsequently stuck in traffic. If Webb was asked to come from 10th place in that main event, I believe you would have seen the #94 standing on the top step of the podium. The start is always important but the first few feet of Arlington 3 was more critical than normal.