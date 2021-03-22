Once Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper jetted off with the win at round one of the 250SX West Region, it seemed like his championship to lose, especially with regular contenders like Jeremy Martin and Jordon Smith crashing out of the race. It quickly turned the other way, though, as Cooper, normally a great starter and a podium regular, found himself buried in the pack at the next three races, and going 4-4-5 in the results. Arlington 3 represented a big bounce back, as he holeshot his heat and the main and led every lap. Also, Cooper has topped every single practice session in lap times so far this season—15 sessions in all.

He’s trying not to worry about that and just focus on points. Cooper talked to the media on Saturday night.

Racer X: Justin Cooper, these last three races, in the moment it’s hard to express the frustration, but now you’ve righted the wrong. Take us through the frustrations of the last few races. Were you questioning things? Its’ a little out of character for you to be off the podium.

Justin Cooper: Yeah it was definitely frustrating. You said it right there, I righted the wrongs tonight and it feels good to do that, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t frustrated the way the last few races have gone. But that stuff gets thrown at you and you have to take it. It sucks but you have to take what you can out of those nights. It was pretty crazy to have three of those in a row, I felt like I was basically coming from dead last in each one of them. It was good to get some clean air tonight. But back to your question, yes, I was questioning things, but it really came down to that I was doing everything right, and I’ve hot got to stay out of the carnage and sometimes that’s hard to do. There’s also a real fine line between sending it on the first lap and being smart, because those things can happen. It was building up on me and I just needed to get good starts. It’s good to go into the break like this, get back on top. I feel like that’s where we belong and where we work so hard to be.

What was the deal with the starts? You’re traditionally a good starter.

So basically we didn’t get much testing coming into the season. I had three or four days on supercross and we didn’t do many starts—I was concentrating on getting in the riding and the fitness. So we were a little underprepared there, but we got good starts at round one. We made a couple of changes, I was kind of playing around with some things on my starts. It wasn’t working, so we went back to what we know. The starts even in the last race on Tuesday were good, I just got into that incident with Chris Blose, it’s a racing incident and there’s no one to blame there . It’s been tough coming from the back, and really I’ve just gotten sick of it!