But nope, we saw what happened. Webb made it work yet again. Crappy qualifying practices, crashes in those where he slams his face into a whoop, heat race crashes—whatever it is, Coop’s mental game and ability to rise up when he needs to is top notch. From my experience Jeff Stanton and Ricky Carmichael were like that also. Webb slowly reeled in Roczen, he was better in the sand and that big rhythm, caught Kenny twice, and the second time he made it stick. Unbelievable, right? What a ride. It’s not over by any means, but boy, does this thing feel over.

Ken Roczen had a track that rewarded technical prowess, he had the start, and he had the lead. He had it all lined up for a perfect wire-to-wire win. In my opinion, Roczen HAD to win last night when he was presented with all of the above and he couldn’t get it done. He also needed to get a bit nastier with Webb in a couple of those turns but instead, he chose not to. In fact in one of the corners, he looked to have hesitated thinking Webb was coming in. I know Roczen is not that type of guy but holy shit, I guarantee you Webb KNOWS he’s got Roczen covered late in the races.

I know Roczen’s putting on a brave face and saying all the right things but he’s got to be bummed about what’s been going on. Webb’s been absolutely crushing it and Roczen seems powerless to stop this. From 16 points up to 15 down in just six races. I thought we’d see some more fight from Kenny at Arlington 3, and I bet his team did also. I mean can we run Webb at least a LITTLE high in a turn?

I think Roczen was a bit fortunate that Eli Tomac hit a Tuff Block also because the defending champ was on it and charging. As it was though, Eli had to battle a very spicy Justin Barcia for the last podium spot and he got it back. Barcia was right there the whole race and he’s got to be a bit frustrated to get two fourths in a row. He’s probably, like, “The leader is RIGHT THERE and all I get is some purse money. No trophy, no bonus money, no interview, nothing!”