The 11th round (of 17) of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Tuesday, March 16, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST on Peacock Premium. Peacock Premium will carry live coverage of the night show beginning at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST. NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of the night show beginning at 10:30 p.m. EST/7:30 p.m. PST.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
TV | Online Schedule
- Supercross
Arlington 2 (West)Tuesday, March 16
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
2021 Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|70
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|64
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|58
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|57
|5
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|55
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|223
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|216
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|190
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|176
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|152
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|166
|2
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|158
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|138
|4
|
Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|128
|5
|Josh Osby
|Valparaiso, IN
|103
2021 Racer X Monster Energy Supercross Preview Shows
Episode 1 | Tomac, Webb, Roczen
Episode 2 | 450 Contenders
Episode 3 | Next Generation
Episode 4 | The Team Players
Episode 5 | The 250SX Class
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
General
arlington 2 Supercross
Arlington 2 Supercross Race Center
Arlington 2 250SX West Entry List
Other Info
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
AT&T Stadium
1 AT&T Way
Arlington, TX 76011
Practice & Qualifying — 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST
Main Event — 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST
Tickets
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Get tickets to the Arlington 2 Supercross.
ANIMATED track map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
track map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Race Day Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Arlington 2 Supercross Race Day Schedule
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Arlington, Texas