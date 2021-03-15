Results Archive
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Stilez Robertson
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
Articles
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Josh Toth
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington 2
Tue Mar 16
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington 3
Sat Mar 20
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 27
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Arlington 2

How to Watch Arlington 2

March 15, 2021 4:00pm

The 11th round (of 17) of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Tuesday, March 16, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST on Peacock Premium. Peacock Premium will carry live coverage of the night show beginning at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST. NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of the night show beginning at 10:30 p.m. EST/7:30 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

TV | Online Schedule

Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

2021 Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States70
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States64
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia58
4Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States57
5Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States55
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States223
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany216
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States190
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States176
5Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States152
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States166
2Christian Craig Hemet, CA United States158
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan138
4Jett Lawrence
Landsborough Australia128
5Josh Osby Valparaiso, IN United States103
Full Standings

2021 Racer X Monster Energy Supercross Preview Shows

Episode 1 | Tomac, Webb, Roczen

Episode 2 | 450 Contenders

Episode 3 | Next Generation

Episode 4 | The Team Players

Episode 5 | The 250SX Class

Other Links

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

General

Live Timing

2021 AMA Numbers

2021 450SX Team Guide

2021 250SX Team Guide

arlington 2 Supercross

Arlington 2 Supercross Race Center

Arlington 2 450SX Entry List

Arlington 2 250SX West Entry List

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline

Instagram — racerxonline

Facebook

Other Info

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

AT&T Stadium
1 AT&T Way
Arlington, TX 76011

Practice & Qualifying — 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST
Main Event — 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST

Tickets

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Get tickets to the Arlington 2 Supercross.

ANIMATED track map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

track map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

The 2021 Arlington 2 Supercross layout.
The 2021 Arlington 2 Supercross layout. Feld Entertainment

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Arlington 2 Supercross Race Day Schedule

Tuesday, March 16, 2021

The 2021 Arlington 2 Supercross race day schedule.
The 2021 Arlington 2 Supercross race day schedule.

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Arlington, Texas

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
May 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now