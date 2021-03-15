Round 11 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship (the second of three races in Arlington, Texas) will take on Saturday night. Check out this report for an update on who’s injured.

450SX

Adam Cianciarulo – COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Cianciarulo will miss the Arlington races due to a broken collarbone sustained at Orlando 2.

Dylan Ferrandis – LEG | IN

Comment: Ferrandis went down after Jason Anderson ran him high in a right-hander at Arlington 1. He didn’t rejoin the race. The initial statement from the team is that he is “okay and ready to go for Tuesday,” per team manager Jeremy Coker.

Adam Enticknap – COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Enticknap is out for the Arlington leg with a broken collarbone suffered at Orlando 2.

Grant Harlan – HEAD, ELBOW, WRIST, CHEST, LUNG | OUT

Comment: Harlan left Daytona with a small brain bleed, broken left elbow, broken wrist, and rib and lung injuries. As of now there is no date for his return. Harlan told us he’s “not doing too bad,” and is doing physical therapy on his elbow while he waits for his head and wrist to heal.

Marvin Musquin – HEAD, ARM | OUT

Comment: Musquin had a scary moment when he hit neutral on an on/off table in his heat at Arlington 1. He crashed hard and sustained a concussion and required some stitches on his arm. He hopes to be back for Arlington 3, although that decision won’t be made until later in the week.

Zach Osborne - BACK | OUT

Comment: Osborne will miss the Arlington races due to a back injury sustained prior to Orlando 2.

Austin Politelli – HEAD, SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Politelli hopes to return to action in Atlanta following a concussion and AC separation in his shoulder at Daytona.

Carter Stephenson | OUT

Comment: Stephenson is out for the season with a broken wrist, fractured sternum, and two broken ribs suffered during qualifying at Indy 3.

250SX WEST REGION

Dakota Alix – BACK | OUT

Comment: Alix will miss several races due to a back injury. As of now there is not a specific return date.

Pierce Brown – HAND | OUT

Comment: Brown fell during untimed practice at Arlington 1 and broke his hand. Unsure of the severity of the injury, Brown rode qualifying but later made the decision to sit the night out. At time of posting we didn’t have an official word from the team regarding Brown’s return.