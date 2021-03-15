Round 11 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship (the second of three races in Arlington, Texas) will take on Saturday night. Check out this report for an update on who’s injured.
450SX
Adam Cianciarulo – COLLARBONE | OUT
Comment: Cianciarulo will miss the Arlington races due to a broken collarbone sustained at Orlando 2.
Dylan Ferrandis – LEG | IN
Comment: Ferrandis went down after Jason Anderson ran him high in a right-hander at Arlington 1. He didn’t rejoin the race. The initial statement from the team is that he is “okay and ready to go for Tuesday,” per team manager Jeremy Coker.
Adam Enticknap – COLLARBONE | OUT
Comment: Enticknap is out for the Arlington leg with a broken collarbone suffered at Orlando 2.
Grant Harlan – HEAD, ELBOW, WRIST, CHEST, LUNG | OUT
Comment: Harlan left Daytona with a small brain bleed, broken left elbow, broken wrist, and rib and lung injuries. As of now there is no date for his return. Harlan told us he’s “not doing too bad,” and is doing physical therapy on his elbow while he waits for his head and wrist to heal.
Marvin Musquin – HEAD, ARM | OUT
Comment: Musquin had a scary moment when he hit neutral on an on/off table in his heat at Arlington 1. He crashed hard and sustained a concussion and required some stitches on his arm. He hopes to be back for Arlington 3, although that decision won’t be made until later in the week.
Zach Osborne - BACK | OUT
Comment: Osborne will miss the Arlington races due to a back injury sustained prior to Orlando 2.
Austin Politelli – HEAD, SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Politelli hopes to return to action in Atlanta following a concussion and AC separation in his shoulder at Daytona.
Carter Stephenson | OUT
Comment: Stephenson is out for the season with a broken wrist, fractured sternum, and two broken ribs suffered during qualifying at Indy 3.
250SX WEST REGION
Dakota Alix – BACK | OUT
Comment: Alix will miss several races due to a back injury. As of now there is not a specific return date.
Pierce Brown – HAND | OUT
Comment: Brown fell during untimed practice at Arlington 1 and broke his hand. Unsure of the severity of the injury, Brown rode qualifying but later made the decision to sit the night out. At time of posting we didn’t have an official word from the team regarding Brown’s return.
Sean Cantrell – COLLARBONE | OUT
Comment: Cantrell is out for the immediate future after breaking his collarbone in Orlando.
Bryton Carroll – RIBS, STERNUM, FOOT | OUT
Comment: Carroll is out for the season after sustaining a broken sternum, foot, and a pair of ribs.
Martin Castelo – HAND | OUT
Comment: Castelo is expected to miss the rest of the season after crashing in Daytona.
Joey Crown – HEAD | OUT
Comment: Crown crashed hard in Daytona. He was knocked out and will rest up for a few weeks. If he’s recovered in time to be safe for Atlanta, he plans on racing.
Derek Drake – FEMUR | OUT
Comment: Drake is out with a broken femur suffered before the beginning of the season.
Mitchell Falk – LEG | OUT
Comment: A broken femur will keep Falk out of action for the season.
Bryson Gardner – BACK, PELVIS | OUT
Comment: Gardner says there’s a chance he’ll be able to come back for Atlanta. He’s missed the season so far due to a compression fracture in his lower back and an inferior pubic fracture in his pelvis.
Mason Gonzales – LEG, ANKLE | OUT
Comment: Gonzales is out for the season due to a broken tibia/fibula and talus.
Enzo Lopes – SHOULDER, WRIST | IN
Comment: Lopes is scheduled to return to action for Arlington 2 after dislocating his shoulder and hurting his wrist in Houston.
Jeremy Martin – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Martin dislocated his left shoulder in a big crash at Orlando 2. He’s out for Arlington.
Dilan Schwartz – BANGED UP | out
Comment: Schwartz sustained several minor injuries that kept him out of action for Arlington 1 and will also sideline him for Arlington 2 as well.
Jordon Smith – BACK | TBD
Comment: Smith, who sustained a gash in his backside in Daytona, crashed hard at Arlington 1. He looked hurt after taking the handlebar to the chest but after a few laps elapsed was able to rejoin the race. At time of posting we hadn’t received an update on his status.
Justin Thompson – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Thompson tore his ACL and meniscus and will miss the entire season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.
250SX EAST REGION
The 250SX East Region will resume in Salt Lake City, Utah, on April 24.
TJ Albright – KNEE
Comment: Albright is out for the season after suffering a knee injury in Indianapolis.
Austin Forkner – COLLARBONE
Comment: Forkner broke his collarbone in Houston.
RJ Hampshire – WRISTS, HAND
Comment: Hampshire sustained a dislocated right wrist, a fractured metacarpal in his left hand, and chipped a bone (ulna) in his forearm during practice in Houston.
Max Miller – BACK
Comment: Miller crashed in the main at Indy 2 and sustained an injury to his back.
Michael Mosiman – HAND
Comment: Mosiman broke a metacarpal bone in his hand during qualifying at Indy 3. The injury will not require surgery. Mosiman should be back when 250SX East Region racing resumes.
Jess Pettis – KNEE
Comment: Pettis is out for the season following a knee injury sustained at Houston 1.
John Short– BANGED UP
Comment: Short got caught up in a first-turn crash in the main event at Indy 2 and got banged up. The plan is to give it enough time for him to be able to race at 100 percent.
Max Vohland – HIP
Comment: Vohland crashed in the whoops during qualifying at Indy 1 and sustained a dislocated hip.
Dylan WoodCOCK – BACK
Comment: Woodcock is out after injuring his back at Houston 3. At the hospital he learned he’d broken his back and was experiencing numbness in his legs. He’s out for the season.