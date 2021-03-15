You’ve stayed busy. You’re one of the few guys in the consistent 450 lineup that will find a side race to go do and stay sharp. You did the Pro Circuit Open at Dade City before Daytona. How is it for you to just keep clicking off these races, keep making these milestones for main event starts and everything like that because it’s kind of second nature for you at this point? It just seems no matter what position you get into, you figure out what you need to do. You get into the main event and then you do the work there.

Yeah, I think it’s just experience. It’s just doing it a lot of times. But like you said, I just like to race. I enjoy it. I enjoy, personally, the challenge just to go do my best. So, I raced a local race Thursday before Daytona. I won that and made a little extra money. I just like racing and enjoy what I do. I know I can’t do it forever and how much longer, I don’t know, because I’m definitely not getting any younger. I surprise myself a little bit sometimes, but I work hard too. I think that’s something that I maybe don’t say enough. I do work hard like all of these guys do, but I enjoy it. From the training, off the bike, on the bike, during the week, and then getting to the race and being up there racing with the guys. With the level of competition this year, like every year, but this year even more so, there’s just so many fast guys and just to be in the main event is pretty tough. It’s not easy, but that experience and doing it for a long time. I’m not the best practicer or qualifier, but when it comes race time, I think it’s a little bit of instinct and strategy and that just comes from the experience of doing it a lot. I try to use that to my advantage when I can and go out there and have some fun.

Did you expect when you were really early in your pro career that you’d be one of those grizzled old vets that would just still be doing it like the Kyle Lewis’s or the Larry Ward’s and those kinds of guys?

No, to be honest, not at all. I definitely always thought that I’m definitely not racing past when I’m 30 years old, because that’s old! Back more in my prime, if that’s what you want to call it, Nick Wey was the older guy. And I beat him, towards the end of his career, I beat him most of the time, but he was to me like the old guy where I’m like, “That old guy’s not going to beat me!” And sometimes he would! It’s just funny because now I look back and some of these guys like Benny [Bloss], we joke every week that I’m that old guy now. I kind of recognize that, but like I said, you just go through different phases of your career. I thought I wouldn’t be racing at this age, but I really enjoy it still. I think I enjoy it more now than I did back then because there’s not as much pressure and I like my role now being the old guy trying to battle with these young guys.