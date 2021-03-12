The tenth round (of 17) of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, March 13, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of the night show beginning at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.
The third round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place this weekend at Aonia Pass MX in Washington, Georgia. The pro ATV race will begin on Saturday at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST and the pro Bikes race will begin at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST on Sunday. You can watch both pro races live on RacerTV.com.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
TV | Online Schedule
- Supercross
Arlington 1 (West)Saturday, March 13
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
Grand National Cross Country Series
TV | Online Schedule
- GNCC
The GeneralSpecialized Turbo eMTB GNCC Round
Saturday, March 13
2021 Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|49
|2
|
Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|45
|3
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|39
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|35
|5
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|34
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|199
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|197
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|175
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|153
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|143
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|166
|2
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|158
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|138
|4
|
Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|128
|5
|Josh Osby
|Valparaiso, IN
|103
2021 Grand National Cross Country Series Standings
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|48
|2
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|46
|3
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|46
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|39
|5
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|30
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|51
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|50
|3
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|45
|4
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|32
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|32
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|60
|2
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|43
|3
|Ben Parsons
|Orlando, FL
|43
|4
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|42
|5
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|29
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|55
|2
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|55
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|39
|4
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|37
|5
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|34
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
AT&T Stadium
1 AT&T Way
Arlington, TX 76011
Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST
Main Event — 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST
Grand National Cross Country Series
Aonia Pass MX
3030 Thomson Rd
Washington, GA 30673
Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EST
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EST
Race Day Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Arlington 1 Supercross Race Day Schedule
Saturday, March 13, 2021
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Arlington, Texas
Grand National Cross Country Series
The General GNCC Schedule
Saturday, March 13, 2021 – Quads
6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45am | Youth ATV & Micro Registration
8:00 a.m. | 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
8:45 a.m. | 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
9:30 a.m. - 10:30am | Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
9:35 a.m. | Amateur ATV Registration
10:05 a.m. | Pro ATV Registration
11:00 a.m. | Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. | Bike Registration - all classes
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. | Team Faith Youth Activities
6:30 p.m. | ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Bike Pro Row or Finish Line
7:00 p.m. - 7:45 p.m. | Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
12:00 a.m. | Gates Close
Sunday, March 14, 2021 - Bikes
6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. | Youth Bike Registration
8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Amateur Bike Registration
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. | Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. | Pro Bike Registration
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Washington, Georgia.