How to Watch: Arlington 1 SX and The General GNCC

How to Watch Arlington 1 SX and The General GNCC

March 12, 2021 11:30am

The tenth round (of 17) of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, March 13, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of the night show beginning at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.

The third round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place this weekend at Aonia Pass MX in Washington, Georgia. The pro ATV race will begin on Saturday at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST and the pro Bikes race will begin at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST on Sunday. You can watch both pro races live on RacerTV.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

TV | Online Schedule

Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

Grand National Cross Country Series

TV | Online Schedule

GNCC TV Schedule
The 2021 The General GNCC RacerTV.com schedule.
The 2021 The General GNCC RacerTV.com schedule. GNCC Racing

2021 Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States49
2Justin Cooper
Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States45
3Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States39
4Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia35
5Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States34
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany199
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States197
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States175
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States153
5Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States143
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States166
2Christian Craig Hemet, CA United States158
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan138
4Jett Lawrence
Landsborough Australia128
5Josh Osby Valparaiso, IN United States103
Full Standings

2021 Grand National Cross Country Series Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States48
2Josh Strang Inverell Australia46
3Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States46
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States39
5Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States30
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States51
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States50
3Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States45
4Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand32
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States32
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States60
2Chase A Colville West Sunbury, PA United States43
3Ben Parsons Orlando, FL United States43
4Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States42
5Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States29
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand55
2Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States55
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States39
4Tayla Jones Yass Australia37
5Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada34
Full Standings

2021 Racer X Monster Energy Supercross Preview Shows

Episode 1 | Tomac, Webb, Roczen

Episode 2 | 450 Contenders

Episode 3 | Next Generation

Episode 4 | The Team Players

Episode 5 | The 250SX Class

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

General

Live Timing

2021 AMA Numbers

2021 450SX Team Guide

2021 250SX Team Guide

arlington 1 Supercross

Arlington 1 Supercross Race Center

Grand National Cross Country Series

General

GNCC Live Timing

GNCC Live Laps Text Alerts

The General GNCC

The General GNCC Race Center

The General GNCC Start Rows

Other Info

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

AT&T Stadium
1 AT&T Way
Arlington, TX 76011

Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST
Main Event — 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST

Grand National Cross Country Series

Aonia Pass MX
3030 Thomson Rd
Washington, GA 30673

Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EST
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EST

Tickets

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Get tickets to the Arlington 1 Supercross.

Grand National Cross Country Series

Get tickets to The General GNCC.

Animated track map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

track map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

The 2021 Arlington 1 Supercross layout.
The 2021 Arlington 1 Supercross layout. Feld Entertainment

Grand National Cross Country Series

The General GNCC 2021 layout.
The General GNCC 2021 layout. GNCC Racing

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Arlington 1 Supercross Race Day Schedule

Saturday, March 13, 2021

The 2021 Daytona Supercross race day schedule.
The 2021 Daytona Supercross race day schedule.

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Arlington, Texas

Grand National Cross Country Series

The General GNCC Schedule

Saturday, March 13, 2021 – Quads

6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45am | Youth ATV & Micro Registration
8:00 a.m. | 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
8:45 a.m. | 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
9:30 a.m. - 10:30am | Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
9:35 a.m. | Amateur ATV Registration
10:05 a.m. | Pro ATV Registration
11:00 a.m. | Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. | Bike Registration - all classes
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. | Team Faith Youth Activities
6:30 p.m. | ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Bike Pro Row or Finish Line
7:00 p.m. - 7:45 p.m. | Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
12:00 a.m. | Gates Close

Sunday, March 14, 2021 - Bikes

6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. | Youth Bike Registration
8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Amateur Bike Registration
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. | Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. | Pro Bike Registration
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Washington, Georgia.

