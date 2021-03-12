The tenth round (of 17) of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, March 13, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of the night show beginning at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.

The third round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place this weekend at Aonia Pass MX in Washington, Georgia. The pro ATV race will begin on Saturday at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST and the pro Bikes race will begin at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST on Sunday. You can watch both pro races live on RacerTV.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

TV | Online Schedule