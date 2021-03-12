That’s awesome. I watched some of them on TV. The ones I watched on TV you took off with. I’m like, “Okay, big deal. He’s gone.” Was there one where you got lucky, one that you had heat on you? What was the closest one to losing?

The closest one was in Guthrie, Oklahoma. I think it was the 250 main. I got off to kind of a rough start, fourth or fifth and [Mike] Alessi holeshotted and was gone. All those tracks are made for the amateur races because they race the whole day, then all night with us. We’re just kind of mixed into the program. So, it’s really tough to make up time on anyone out there. Alessi was kind of gone out there out front. I was able to catch him I think with three laps to go. I was able to push him into a mistake and get around him. They’re super short races, 12 laps. Lap times 20 to 26, 27 seconds. Pretty wild.

Did you just crush it financially? Where are we at with this, KP? How well does this stuff pay? Did you have a Honda contingency? Did you have a Phoenix Racing contingency?

We had bonuses through the team that David had worked on through sponsors and whatnot. So, it definitely helped. Definitely not on the Phil Nicoletti program or anything like that! But it was good. It’s a lot of fun for me to go out there and interact with all the guys and the kids and whatnot. So, I think it’s really good getting gate drops in before the supercross season as well. So, I think it’s a lot of benefit.

Did we make 50K? Are we 50K for this series?

Oh, no.

We were debating this on group text earlier, a bunch of us. I would have said around 50K. But for you, you missed Daytona. You’re jumping into the series now though. You’re back, I assume?

Yeah, I’m back. Even with Orlando, I didn’t feel super myself coming into that, which even in the main event I think I started 15th or 16th and came up to seventh. The confidence that I kind of get through arenacross along with off-season training and whatnot, I think my program is a lot better than what it has been in the past. So, I don’t see any reason why I can’t be fighting for podium spots every weekend, even with how stacked and gnarly the West Coast is.