Phil,

First, let me say that I enjoy your appearances on Pulp. Your sense of humor is great and you offer very good insight on things, so thanks for that. It seems that people are really down on the depth of the 250 East class (Matthes) and now 250 West has had some injuries, too, but I’m thinking of it in a completely different way. I think it’s awesome to see a guy who many people know nothing about earn a top 10 or even a top five. So many up and coming riders are so hyped up at such a young age that we don’t get many "unknowns" that can show up and stun the motocross community. Now they are and I think it’s amazing. While they may not be beating the factory riders (many are hurt), they’re still putting in good results. I think it’s great when a privateer David beats a Goliath. What's your opinion? Do you wish it were possible for more "unknown" riders to show up and pull off these great finishes? Do you think that the ongoing rise and popularity of amateur nationals has removed the possibility of a local pro showing up and putting in a top 10 or top 5?



Good luck on the outdoor season this year. I look forward to you beating some factory guys and putting it in the top 5.

Jeremy

Oii Jeremy,

I appreciate the support. I’ll start by saying, I’ll agree to disagree here. Yes, it is awesome to see the kids get there best finishes in SX. Regardless of the field, it’s the main stage for our sport. A sixth is a sixth, watered down or not! Now, I could go off and tell you how hard I was busting my ass to try to podium in the 250 class only to become one of the factory guys who got hurt…but Dallas is coming this weekend and I don’t want to be reminded of that nightmare. My foot still sucks to this day, that’s all the reminding I need.

Anyway, these privateers this year where still able to get there, survive practice all week, survive practice on Saturday, survive the heat race, and execute when it counted. So in my opinion, yes they deserve that spot! No ifs ands or buts and I’ll never discredit that. The issue comes into play, though, when they think these finishes are enough justification for a factory ride. When you get that fifth or seventh or whatever against all the wolves, then you know. Not only do you know, but the team mangers know. Confidence is key, but a false sense of confidence hurts. I’ve had hard fought ninths that I was more proud of than a fifth. That’s the reality. Deep down, you know when you know.