Today, the 12th running of the Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross (RCSX) kicks off at Daytona International Speedway. To track today's racing with up to the minute results with live timing and scoring or to view results from the entire day, visit daytona.tracksideresults.com.

You can also watch all of today's action live on RacerTV.com, which will get underway at 10 a.m. ET.

View the 2021 RCSX Amateur Classes.

Follow Racer X Online's Twitter (@racerxonline), Facebook (@racerxonline), and Instagram (@racerxonline) accounts for updates and photos from the event, as well as RCSX’s Twitter (@RCSX Daytona), Facebook (@rcsxdaytona) and Instagram (@RCSXDaytona) accounts. And make sure to stay tuned to Racer X Online this week for coverage from championship.

Main Image: Blake Keith