JUST1 Releases New Nerve and Nerve Plus Goggle

The JUST1 NERVE PLUS is our first goggle equipped with an integrated ROLL OFF SYSTEM. A culmination between dynamic design and innovation offers all riders perfect vision and top-level results. The Nerve Plus features a 45mm roll off system along with an injected molded 2mm ULTRA HD lens. The result of this is to enable to maximum vision clarity in adverse weather conditions. With many years of experience in the off-road sector has allowed JUST1 to develop a special design which is able to improve visibility, field of view and performance, and rider safety.

Nerve Plus in the box:

Microfiber bag

45mm Roll off System

Roll of Film

Removable Noseguard

Manual

Price: 129,99 euro