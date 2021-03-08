JUST1 Releases New Nerve and Nerve Plus Goggle
JUST1 Nerve Goggle
Focusing primarily on maximizing the rider’s field of vision, the Nerve utilizes a pre-curved, injected molded 2 mm thick ULTRA HD lens. Now riders can experience definition never before viewed through the lens of a goggle. The Nerve features two other practical design elements: the dual-material frame construction, and a quick-release lens system that doubles as locking mechanism for lens removal/ replacement. The Nerve is the result of extensive collaboration with JUST1 riders and takes over the top spot in the JUST1 Optics Collection.
Price: 99,99 euro (smoke lens) / 119,99 euro (mirror lens)
Nerve in the box:
Microfiber bag
Removeable Noseguard
Manual
JUST1 Nerve Plus Goggle
The JUST1 NERVE PLUS is our first goggle equipped with an integrated ROLL OFF SYSTEM. A culmination between dynamic design and innovation offers all riders perfect vision and top-level results. The Nerve Plus features a 45mm roll off system along with an injected molded 2mm ULTRA HD lens. The result of this is to enable to maximum vision clarity in adverse weather conditions. With many years of experience in the off-road sector has allowed JUST1 to develop a special design which is able to improve visibility, field of view and performance, and rider safety.
Nerve Plus in the box:
Microfiber bag
45mm Roll off System
Roll of Film
Removable Noseguard
Manual
Price: 129,99 euro