At the opening round of the 250SX West Region, a handful of riders went down with injuries. Luckily, some riders will be lining up this weekend—Jordon Smith, Alex Martin, and Jerry Robin included. We rang up the trio to get their take on what happened at the opening round and their thoughts on the immediate weekend off before this weekend’s second round at Daytona International Speedway.

Jordon Smith | 20th in main event

Racer X: How’s it going heading into Daytona?

Jordon Smith: Yeah, I had a pretty bad crash at the opener, luckily I was able to walk away from that one. I actually came out pretty healthy for how bad that crash was, I was just kind of bruised and scraped up. Got back to riding on Wednesday, and now my thumb is actually doing a lot better than it was before Orlando. I’ve had about four days on the bike between Orlando and here—I think the thumb shouldn’t be an issue, and the injuries from Orlando shouldn’t be an issue. Should be all systems go and battling for the win.

How was the race day and night actually going before the crash?

Yeah, it was actually going great considering my riding and training that I had coming in. I had actually only rode for about two weeks coming into Orlando, so I didn’t know what to expect and I didn’t know where my speed would be. A lot of times when I take that much time off I lose some speed and stuff. I qualified third or fourth and had a pretty good heat race—made a mistake in the heat race but my speed was good. I didn’t get a very good start on the first main event start, but after the red flag [restart] I came out pretty good. I was running second and I was feeling good—right where I wanted to be. Obviously I made a mistake going into the whoops, so things didn’t go as planned. Up until that point everything went pretty good.

Where you straight up one handed in the whoops?

Yeah, my hand with the bad thumb, whenever the bars got ripped away from me, my hands got ripped off the bar. At that point you’re just along for the ride. It’s like trying to ride a bull with only one hand! Not good! [Laughs]