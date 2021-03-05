Ramy Alves to Join JMC Motorsports Racing Team For Remainder of Supercross

When the 2021 250SX West Region kicked off in Florida at the Orlando 2 Supercross, JMC Motorsports Racing returned both Martin Castelo and Carson Brown for another season. However, the JMC squad had a rough outing, as Brown crashed hard in the whoops in his heat and Castelo dropped out of a transfer position in the LCQ. Unfortunately Brown suffered a dislocated elbow and will be sidelined for the immediate future.

With Brown out the team has turned to privateer Ramy Alves to ride for the team. Alves, who was competing on an EBR Performance-tuned KTM 250 SX-F, finished 14th at the opening round. He posted the following thank you to EBR Performance Race Shop and Altus Motorsports Dealership on Thursday: