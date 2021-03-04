So what was the actual injury in the end, and when did you get back on the bike?

Yeah it was weird, nothing was torn or broken. Just a bad bone bruise on my scapula [shoulder blade] and a strained rotator cuff. I had a lot of inflammation and that was causing most of the pain. It’s still sore from riding but it’s to the point now where it doesn’t hurt, it’s just soreness. Most importantly, it’s good for 20 plus one. I’ve been putting it to the test lately. This is going to be a tough race but I’ve been riding for about three weeks now. Four days the first week, three days last week and I’ll have three days this week. I missed about three weeks of riding overall, but I feel like I got all of it back, or even more.

Look, you’ve always been known as a solid rider and I think everyone respected your style on the bike. But lately, the speed! Your qualifying speed ever since you got on a 450 has been crazy, and you were definitely fast in the little bit we saw in supercross this year. Is this next-level speed or did you alwaysexpect to be like this? The speed has been off the charts since you got on the 450.

[Laughs] I don’t know if it’s coincidence but I feel like ever since I started working with James [Stewart] my speed has gone next level. It’s not like we train that way. It’s not like we work on a whole bunch of speed, but I feel like the 450 really suits my riding style. Outdoors I was fast, I think I qualified fastest four times or something like that in the nine races, and supercross I was fastest once and second at the other one. Speed’s good, but speed doesn’t get you the win all the time, you’ve got to match that with the consistency. That’s what I’ve been working on with the break, trying to ride the bike a little differently. You have to ride the 450 differently. You have to pair that speed with consistency. My riding style is smooth but that 450 catches you off guard at times. I’m excited with where I’m at on the bike. Looking forward to putting it to the test. We’ve got to get back in race mode, because these guys have been in a groove racing every weekend. Excited to be back with them.

You’re working with James Stewart, and he’s had some of the most spectacular moments in Daytona history. Have you been practicing jumping wall jumps and gator pits and things like that? Because that’s what he did! Is that in the game plan?

[Laughs] Well, I hope they put one out there. It’s be nice to have something to jump over, but the last few years, I think on purpose, they set it up so you can’t jump them. I think they took them out after that. Yeah, it’d be nice, I’d like to try it. I went back and rewatched that one race, it took some commitment to do it! Then even after he crashed he jumped it again! I was talking to him about it and he said yeah, that was probably the gnarliest jump he’s ever done in his whole career.

Wow! That’s saying a lot!

Yeah, he’s even impressed with himself for doing that jump!