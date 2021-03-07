Daytona International Speedway has become synonymous with brutally long supercross tracks/races. But now, the speedway is becoming synonymous with a brand: Kawasaki. For the third year in a row, it was Kawasaki riders who finished 1-1 in the two main events in the infield of the speedway. On the same night we saw a first-time winner we also saw an all-time great stamp his name in another page of this sport’s history book. First, let’s start in the 250SX West Region.

Once the riders went barreling into the first turn, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Stilez Robertson came out of the first chicane out front with the race lead. Then he led a few sections before leading his first lap as a professional. Then he clicked off another lap in the lead. Then another. Then another. Then another. Eventually, he surpassed the halfway mark in the main event—still doing so in the lead. Afterwards in the post-race press conference, the recently-turned 19-year-old Robertson said late in the race he didn’t notice he was suffering much from physical fatigue but he said, “I didn’t really get tired, it was more so just mentally really.”

“When I got out front, I didn’t know better, so I just started putting in my laps and then around halfway it set in,” he said. “I was like, ‘Wow, I’m leading Daytona right now.’”