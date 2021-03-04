The legendary Daytona Supercross is this weekend. Check out this report to see who’s racing, and who’ll be watching from the sidelines.
450SX
Justin Brayton – CHEST | TBD
Comment: Brayton missed Orlando 2 after a crash left him with injured ribs, which made it difficult to breathe. He is going to ride today to see how he felt. We’ll update this post with his decision once we find out.
Joshua Cartwright – ANKLE | OUT
Comment: Cartwright is back on the back after being sidelined with a fractured ankle in December. He’s hoping to be back by Arlington.
Adam Cianciarulo – COLLARBONE | OUT
Comment: Cianciarulo crashed during the main at Orlando 2 and sustained a broken collarbone. At the moment the team doesn’t have a timetable on his return, but he’s out for Daytona.
Adam Enticknap – COLLARBONE | OUT
Comment: Enticknap broke his collarbone in qualifying at Orlando 2. He’s out for at least several weeks.
Henry Miller – WRIST | IN
Comment: Miller had planned to return for Orlando but opted for some additional rest time to ensure he was healthy. When we checked with him on his status for Daytona, he told us he was “just gonna send it.”
Zach Osborne - BACK | OUT
Comment: Osborne posted to Instagram on Thursday that a back injury suffered prior to the Orlando 2 Supercross will keep him sidelined for Daytona.
Justin Rodbell – SHOULDER | IN
Comment: Rodbell will return to racing after missing time with a shoulder injury.
Chase Sexton – SHOULDER | IN
Comment: Sexton will make his return to racing in Daytona after injuring his shoulder in Houston.
Justin Starling – KNEE | IN
Comment: Starling hurt his knee at Orlando two but says he’s feeling okay. He plans on racing in Daytona.
Carter Stephenson | OUT
Comment: Stephenson sustained a broken wrist, fractured sternum, and two broken ribs during qualifying at Indy 3. He’s out for the season.
250SX WEST REGION
Dakota Alix – BACK | OUT
Comment: Alix sustained a back injury and will miss a substantial chunk of time. He hopes to have a better idea of when he’ll return to racing after meeting with a spine specialist next week.
Pierce Brown – KNEE | IN
Comment: Brown will return to racing in Daytona following a knee injury that’s kept on him on the sidelines.
Sean Cantrell – COLLARBONE | OUT
Comment: Cantrell broke his collarbone after crashing in the whoops in his heat race last week. He’s out for the immediate future.
Derek Drake – FEMUR | OUT
Comment: Drake broke his femur roughly two-and-a-half months ago. There is no timetable on his return at the moment.
Mitchell Falk – LEG | OUT
Comment: A broken femur will keep Falk out of action for the season.
Bryson Gardner – BACK, PELVIS | OUT
Comment: Gardner hasn’t been cleared to ride yet following a compression fracture in his lower back and an inferior pubic fracture in his pelvis. Gardner told us his back and pelvis are doing well, and that all fractures are stable. He’s unsure of a return date but says maybe Atlanta.
Mason Gonzales – LEG, ANKLE | OUT
Comment: Gonzales is out for the season due to a broken tibia/fibula and talus.
Enzo Lopes – SHOULDER, WRIST | OUT
Comment: Lopes had hoped to be back for Daytona following a dislocated shoulder and injured wrist sustained during practice in Houston, but he’s just not ready yet. He’s back on the bike riding a turn track and hopes to be back for the final round in Dallas.
Alex Martin – BANGED UP | IN
Comment: Alex Martin had a big crash at Orlando 2. Fortunately he passed concussion protocol and is scheduled to race Daytona.
Jeremy Martin – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Martin dislocated his left shoulder in a big crash at Orlando 2. He’s rehabbing the injury, and as of now, there is no timetable on his return.
Jerry Robin – SHOULDER | IN
Comment: Robin sustained a minor AC joint separation when he was landed on in his heat race at Orlando 2. He says his shoulder is all good now and will line up in Daytona.
Justin Thompson – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Thompson tore his ACL and Meniscus and will miss the entire season of Monster Energy Supercross.
250SX EAST REGION
The 250SX East Region will resume in Salt Lake City, Utah, on April 24.
TJ Albright – KNEE
Comment: Albright is out for the season after suffering a knee injury in Indianapolis.
Austin Forkner – COLLARBONE
Comment: Forkner is out after breaking his collarbone in Houston.
RJ Hampshire – WRISTS, HAND
Comment: Hampshire sustained a dislocated right wrist, a fractured metacarpal in his left hand, and chipped a bone (ulna) in his forearm during practice in Houston.
Max Miller – BACK
Comment: Miller crashed in the main at Indy 2 and sustained an injury to his back.
Michael Mosiman – HAND
Comment: Mosiman broke a metacarpal bone in his hand during qualifying at Indy 3. The injury will not require surgery. Mosiman should be back when 250SX East Region racing resumes.
Jess Pettis – KNEE
Comment: Pettis is out for the season following a knee injury sustained at Houston 1.
John Short– BANGED UP
Comment: Short got caught up in a first-turn crash in the main event at Indy 2 and got banged up. The plan is to give it enough time for him to be able to race at 100 percent.
Max Vohland – HIP
Comment: Vohland crashed in the whoops during qualifying at Indy 1 and sustained a dislocated hip.
Dylan WoodCOCK – BACK
Comment: Woodcock is out after injuring his back at Houston 3. At the hospital he learned he’d broken his back and was experiencing numbness in his legs. He’s out for the season.