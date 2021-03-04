The legendary Daytona Supercross is this weekend. Check out this report to see who’s racing, and who’ll be watching from the sidelines.

450SX

Justin Brayton – CHEST | TBD

Comment: Brayton missed Orlando 2 after a crash left him with injured ribs, which made it difficult to breathe. He is going to ride today to see how he felt. We’ll update this post with his decision once we find out.

Joshua Cartwright – ANKLE | OUT

Comment: Cartwright is back on the back after being sidelined with a fractured ankle in December. He’s hoping to be back by Arlington.

Adam Cianciarulo – COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Cianciarulo crashed during the main at Orlando 2 and sustained a broken collarbone. At the moment the team doesn’t have a timetable on his return, but he’s out for Daytona.