Add it all up and it’s a pretty busy weekend for everyone at Racer X Online as well as Racer Productions and MX Sports. It’s also a blessed off-weekend for everyone at Feld Entertainment, who have done a really good job getting the first eight rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross safely in, sticking to their safety protocols and giving the riders a great platform to compete and all of us fans some great entertainment. Here’s wishing them well on the remaining rounds, which pick up next week in Texas, then to Atlanta and the finals in Salt Lake City.

Eli v Kenny v Cooper (Jason Weigandt)

As one of the live announcers for the Daytona Supercross, I usually get to host a media day on Friday and record some interviews for the fans to watch on race day. In order to maintain social distance, we instead recorded interviews over Zoom this week. I got the chance to talk to both Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen about their seasons and their goals for Daytona.

Tomac is not shying away from anything. He knows he needs to win Daytona to get his season back on track.

“It’s all I can hope for, and all I can go for is to win at Daytona to try to get something going,” he said. “I’ve kind of had a … I don’t know, a kind of so-so first half to the season, right? At least for my own expectation, only having one win at this point, and we’ve had a handful of fourths or fifths. Yeah, I need to get this going.”

Eli has been amazing at Daytona, with four wins in the last five years. Does he put more pressure on himself to win this one? Would he be less satisfied with just a second or third in this race than at another track?

“Yeah, I go into this race win-at-all-costs,” he said, being brutally honest. “You can see everyone’s number on the tower when you’re leaving there. I like leaving there when you can see my number on the top.”

I asked Eli if anything has changed in his program this year. He says he’s doing the same things as usual.

“At this point in the game, why change what you know and why change what’s worked in the past?” he said. “In that sense, nothing has changed. It’s a year where competition is strong and stars are so key—it seems more key than in years past. I feel like that’s where I’m losing a lot of it, those opening laps.”

What has struck me in interviews with Tomac all year is how happy he seems. He’s ridden past the point in a career when pressure and injuries seem to sap the enthusiasm from the top riders. Last year he said he enjoyed riding his motorcycle as much as ever. He says that’s still the case—but he isn’t happy with the results.

“When I look at how many years I’ve been doing this, I do absolutely enjoy it, but I did get asked this the other day and I said, ‘No, I don’t enjoy it when I’m getting beat!’” Eli said, while still smiling and laughing about it. “The riding and training portion, I don’t feel burnt out at all.”

Last year Tomac and Roczen had a big battle, with Roczen leading most of the way before bobbling in an off-camber. Tomac got by and held on to win by .7 seconds. The Daytona win continues to elude Roczen.