After wrapping up his second XC2 class title with three rounds left in 2019, Ben Kelley moved into the XC1 ranks and won two of his first three XC1 races he entered! That led to big hype for his rookie XC1 season last year, but unfortunately a shoulder injury kept him out of the first few races. When he made his return at round six he landed on the podium in third. He followed that with two fourths before landing on the podium at the final five rounds, including four second place finishes and one third. A healthy Ben Kelley for 2021 could play spoiler to the other guys at the front of the pack and this season may very well be a changing of the guard as Kelley makes a bid for the title.

7. Mike Witkowski

Mike had the best season of his career in 2020, winning three rounds in the XC2 class and ending the season second in XC2. Again, it was one of the tightest XC2 class title hunts in history, and 2021 promises to produce the same kind of racing, with the same players back once again. Witkowski has the motivation to find that little bit extra he needs to step up and take the XC2 title in 2021.

Just like his older brother, Steward, Grant Baylor moved to the FactoryONE Sherco squad in 2020 and Grant gave the brand its first-ever National title in U.S. racing by claiming the AMA National Enduro championship. On the GNCC side, Grant had some impressive rides and landed three podium finishes. Unfortunately some mechanical issues hampered his year-end results and pushed him to eighth in the final season standings. For 2021, Grant has made a switch yet again and this time he’ll be on a GasGas as part of the KLM GasGas squad.

9. Johnny Girroir