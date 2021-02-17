Rodney Tomblin: It's a double edged sword heading into the 2021 season with no Kailub Russell on the starting line. I mean we are going to miss the epic battles and depths riders would dig to in attempts to beat him, but those battles have created some real beasts. These guys are ready, so that should give us some of the tightest racing we have ever seen. Period. I’ve been with this series for over two decades and never have we seen so many riders performing at the level these riders do today. This season will come down to true heart and determination. Who wants it most, who has worked the hardest and who is willing to take the chances that need be taken? Who can get away with taking those chances? I am going to miss Kailub racing and the level he has brought the sport , but his retirement ends one era and leads us directly into a new one.

Honestly I have no predictions. I have never felt like I couldn’t make a call on a title, but most years you have maybe two or three riders you know will shine. It’s easy to pick. Now there are so many that are capable and determined that this whole deal is left wide open!

I will go out on a limb and say this: Staying healthy and consistent is going to be the key. Steward Baylor is a strong favorite for obvious reasons. IF he can stay the course and ride with the heart he did last year then he will be hard to beat. If he gets at all complacent with his position the contenders will swallow him whole.

Josh Strang may be one of the strongest contenders based on consistency alone. He is a past champion and knows the game better than anyone. Add to that he is fast as ever and it’s a good combination.

Thad Duvall has the speed but honestly health is my biggest worry for him. If his problems have been fixed or he can overcome them he without a doubt has the speed to win but again the consistency will be key. One bad race may be all it takes to put you out of the hunt this year. Hey, that’s not unlike past battles with Kailub, but I really do respect how high the level is even without KR on the line.