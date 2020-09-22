Results Archive
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
MXGP of
Emilia Romagna (Ita)
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Jed Beaton
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Kailub Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Michael Witkowski
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD1)
Motocross
Spring Creek
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Alex Martin
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD2)
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Fri Sep 25
Motocross
WW Ranch
Sat Sep 26
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
Sat Sep 26
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Sep 27
GNCC
Burr Oaks
Sun Sep 27
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Wed Sep 30
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Oct 3
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Oct 4
Gas Gas Announces 2021 U.S. Race Team Alliances

September 22, 2020 4:55pm | by:
In today's press release regarding the 2021 Gas Gas range of off-road motorcycles, the brand (which is now operated by Pierer Mobility, and is considered part of a house of brands also including KTM and Husqvarna) also threw in an official mention of its 2021 race teams in the U.S. 

From the PR:

The 2021 season marks the start of an exciting new chapter for Gas Gas Motorcycles and to further support the exciting launch of a full range of offroad motorcycles, Gas Gas is thrilled to announce its plans to go racing at the highest level in the U.S. with a full factory effort in trials competition, offroad and supercross/motocross racing. In addition to heading up the well-established Gas Gas Factory Trials Team, 10-Time AMA National Trials Champion Geoff Aaron became the Gas Gas North America Off-Road Race Team Manager who oversees the Trial and Off-Road racing activities for Gas Gas and is pleased to work with Gas Gas Coastal Factory Racing Team and their Team Manager Barry Hawk as they prepare to race GNCC and National Enduro in 2021. With support from a very familiar name in the supercross/motocross paddock, the brand is pleased to welcome the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Gas Gas Factory Racing Team to the lineup in 2021 to contest the AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross Championships in the 250 cc and 450 cc divisions.

So, this is official confirmation of the news we've reported on, which is that the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM team will move to Gas Gas branding for '21. Of course, this all begs the question about the rider lineup. We left some hints in a news story we posted on Friday. Justin Barcia has been continually linked with the a 450 effort for the brand, for example, although he did go on Instagram last night to buffer himself against some of those rumors. Either way, we expect the TLD Red Bull Gas Gas team to have at least two 250 riders and a 450 rider.

Today's news also announces that the Coastal Racing team, which has been a solid effort in the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series for several seasons with some Husqvarna support, now becomes the full-factory Gas Gas team for GNCC and National Enduro for 2021.

