Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 4)
Motocross
RedBud National I
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 5)
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Tom Vialle
Motocross
RedBud National II
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Zach Osborne
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Shane McElrath
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
MXGP of
Emilia Romagna (Ita)
Sun Sep 13
GNCC
Mountaineer at Summit Bechtel Reserve
Sun Sep 13
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD1)
Fri Sep 18
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Sep 19
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD2)
Sat Sep 19
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Fri Sep 25
Full Schedule

Stu Baylor to Debut On AmPro Yamaha This Weekend at Mountaineer GNCC

September 11, 2020 10:50am | by:
Stu Baylor to Debut On AmPro Yamaha This Weekend at Mountaineer GNCC

After years riding on KTMs, Steward Baylor and his brother Grant joined the FactoryONE Sherco team in December 2019. Stu finished fourth and 21st overall in his first two Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series events with the team before a breakthrough at round three, where he led the majority of The General GNCC in March before bobbling with two turns to go. He would finish second, giving the brand its first GNCC podium. But that was the final race Stu would compete with the team for, as he parted ways with the FactoryONE Sherco team at the end of April. His brother Grant remains on the team.

Stu said he had ridden KTMs for 22 years but since his split with Sherco has been testing the waters with several brands. Since parting ways with Sherco, Stu has posted several clips to social media of him testing different brands of bikes. Initially, he landed on a Husqvarna in some Instagram clips and he eventually returned to racing on a Husqvarna in the National Enduro Series. Then, at the beginning of August, Baylor posted photos of his new (Ricky Bobby inspired) “Me” Kawasaki KX450, which he raced began racing in the National Enduro Series.

With the GNCC Series resuming this weekend after its typical, several-week-long “summer break,” it appears the long-time KTM rider will now make his return to the series on yet another bike—this time an AmPro Yamaha YZ450FX. He will debut in blue this weekend at the Mountaineer GNCC at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, West Virginia, on Sunday. Tune in live to the Racer TV broadcast on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET for the Pro Bike race to watch Stu's debut in blue.

