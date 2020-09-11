After years riding on KTMs, Steward Baylor and his brother Grant joined the FactoryONE Sherco team in December 2019. Stu finished fourth and 21st overall in his first two Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series events with the team before a breakthrough at round three, where he led the majority of The General GNCC in March before bobbling with two turns to go. He would finish second, giving the brand its first GNCC podium. But that was the final race Stu would compete with the team for, as he parted ways with the FactoryONE Sherco team at the end of April. His brother Grant remains on the team.

Stu said he had ridden KTMs for 22 years but since his split with Sherco has been testing the waters with several brands. Since parting ways with Sherco, Stu has posted several clips to social media of him testing different brands of bikes. Initially, he landed on a Husqvarna in some Instagram clips and he eventually returned to racing on a Husqvarna in the National Enduro Series. Then, at the beginning of August, Baylor posted photos of his new (Ricky Bobby inspired) “Me” Kawasaki KX450, which he raced began racing in the National Enduro Series.