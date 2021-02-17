Dunlop To Drastically Increase GNCC Racing Support In 2021

Rancho Cucamonga, CA—Dunlop is pleased to announce that for 2021 it will continue to be a Feature Sponsor of the GNCC Racing series, providing support to all 2-wheel racers at all 13 rounds. In addition, Dunlop has drastically increased their GNCC Contingency Program to over $250,000 to provide racers with the opportunity to earn “Dunlop Dollars”, which can be applied towards the purchase of Dunlop Geomax® tires and be redeemed at GNCC events through Gear Racewear/MotoTees. Payouts will vary from class to class, but riders in most classes will be eligible. Depending upon class, contingencies will be available to riders posting up to 10th place! Detailed information regarding the 2021 Dunlop GNCC Contingency program is available trackside.

Along with the Dunlop Dollars program, Dunlop will provide a free set of Geomax tires for all GNCC series class champions at the year-end banquet.

Once again, the familiar Gear Racewear/MotoTees staff will be selling Dunlop off-road tires, tubes, Mousse inserts and providing installation services trackside at all GNCC events.

Dunlop is the largest supplier of original equipment and replacement motorcycle tires in the U.S.A. For more information, visit: www.DunlopMotorcycleTires.com.