Honda Announces 2021 Off-Road Racing Teams

Honda’s off-road program isn’t limited to two-wheel racing, as Jeff Proctor’s Honda Off-Road Factory Racing team is continuing its Talon 1000R side-by-side program for a second season in 2021, featuring a new, rotating lineup of specialist drivers. Once again, the team is taking part in selected premier events across a variety of series, beginning with the February 4 UTV King of the Hammers, a unique event in the technical terrain of Johnson Valley, California, where Ultra 4 veterans Bailey Cole and Jordan Pellegrino will drive. The team will then kick off its desert-racing season in early April, when desert specialist Zach Sizelove will take the wheel. A second desert driver (a seasoned Baja specialist) will be announced in late February. Other scheduled events for the team include the SCORE International Baja 500 and 1000, plus Best in the Desert’s Vegas to Reno and the UTV World Championships.

“Honda has a proud heritage in off-road racing, in part because these events’ brutal conditions are the perfect test of our products’ durability and performance,” said Brandon Wilson, Manager of Advertising and Motorcycle Sports at American Honda. “Between JCR Honda, SLR Honda, Phoenix Racing Honda and Honda Off-Road Factory Racing, we expect to see Honda CRF and Talon products on podiums across the U.S. and south of the border.”

“Honda has a solid lineup of off-road teams and riders for 2021,” Johnny Campbell added, “and I’m excited to be able to contribute by drawing upon my experience as a racer and team owner. With my history and these teams’ competitiveness, we can continue developing Honda’s products to keep Red Riders at the front of the pack.”

Each of these teams will offer trackside support for Honda-mounted amateur racers at the events in which they compete.