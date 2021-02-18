Results Archive
Supercross
Indianapolis 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Supercross
Orlando 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 20
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Orlando 2
Sat Feb 20
Articles
Full Schedule
The List: 250SX West Entry List

February 18, 2021 4:50pm
by:

This weekend, Monster Energy AMA Supercross' 250SX West Region will kick off, joining the 450SX Class for the Orlando 2 Supercross on Saturday. As of Thursday, February 18, at 4:45 p.m. EST, there are 65 names on the entry list for the 250SX West Region opener. Check out this list to see who is anticipated to race this weekend, including a handful of factory teams, non-factory teams, and a ton of privateer efforts. Keep in mind this is only a pre-entry list and it's only Thursday. Everything is subject to a little change here and there.

For those wondering, yes, Enzo Lopes lined up to race the 250SX East Region and qualified for the night show at Houston 1. After injuring his shoulder in the second qualifying session, he didn't take the gate in his heat race, so he is eligible to switch to the 250SX West Region, per the AMA rulebook. According to section 5.2 of the 2021 AMA Supercross rulebook, this is legal, but since he switched, Lopes must remain in the 250SX West Region for the remainder of the season.

5.2 250SX East/West Championship Guidelines

a. Riders must designate the region in which they intend to participate prior to the first event of the season.

2.Once a rider has designated their region, they may not transfer to the opposite region in the 250SX class unless the rider is injured at the first event that they are competing in, and failed to start any part of the evening program. The request must be submitted in writing to AMA. The rider must remain in the new region for the rest of the season.

Anyway, now to the entry list. Take a look.

Note: this is a pre-entry list, it is not final. 

Orlando 2 250SX West Region Entry List

NumberRiderCity, ST
6Jeremy MartinRochester, MN
26Alex MartinClermont, FL
31Cameron McAdooSioux City, IA
32Justin CooperMenifee, CA
35Mitchell HarrisonMurrieta, CA
39Carson MumfordSimi Valley, CA
41Hunter LawrenceWesley Chapel, FL
47Jalek SwollBelleview, FL
48Garrett MarchbanksCoalville, UT
53Jake MasterpoolParadise, TX
54Nick GainesRinggold, GA
56Kyle PetersGreensboro, NC
59Jarrett FryeMechanicsville, MD
60Chris BlosePhoenix, AZ
61Joey CrownMetamora, MI
63Martin CasteloMurrieta, CA
65Carson BrownRavensdale, WA
66Jordan BaileyOrlando, FL
67Stilez RobertsonMurrieta, CA
68Jace OwenMattoon, IL
69Robbie WagemanNewhall, CA
72Coty SchockDover, DE
73Derek KelleyRiverside , CA
75Ty MasterpoolParadise, TX
77Jerry RobinHamel, MN
80Jordon SmithOchlocknee, GA
90Dilan SchwartzAlpine, CA
91Nate ThrasherLivingston, TN
92Chase MarquierNewcastle, OK
93Hardy MunozGlendale , AZ
112Xylian RamellaCorona, CA
118Cheyenne HarmonRoanoke, TX
119Logan BoyeCape Coral, FL
120Todd BannisterColorado Springs, CO
121Chris HowellSpokane Valley, WA
137Sean CantrellMurrieta, CA
138David Pulley JrLake Elsinore, CA
150Seth HammakerTemecula, CA
157Hunter CalleJacksonville, FL
201Cedric SoubeyrasVenasque
204Kyle GreesonSun City, CA
208Logan LeitzelDillsburg, PA
220Ramyller AlvesCoconut Creek, FL
242Garrett HoffmanClermont, FL
246Chance BlackburnNewman Lake, WA
247Brock PapiClermont, FL
259Corbin HayesFolsom, CA
272Wristin GriggAsheville, NC
312Marc GonzalezLand O' Lakes, FL
321Bradley LionnetMenifee, CA
372Hayden HefnerTaylorsville, NC
412Jared LesherCanton, GA
428Chad StonierSt. Augustine, FL
446Blaine SilveiraLemoore, CA
464Dominique ThurySchneeberg
483Bryton CarrollVineland, NJ
538Addison Emory IVQueen Creek, AZ
611Calvin FonvieilleLescure d'Albigeois, FR
647Matthew HubertJacksonville, CA
711Tristan LanePort Orange, FL
767Mason WhartonBattle Ground, WA
815Colton EigenmannTitusville, FL
837Bryson GardnerPaso Robles, CA
951Ryan SurrattCorona, CA

And for a visual look at the 2021 250SX West Region teams & riders, check out the guide in the video below:

Main image courtesy of Octopi Media 

