2021 Grand National Cross Country Series Sponsor Lineup Announced

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia—The 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship is set to kick off this weekend, February 20-21, at the Big Buck GNCC in Union, South Carolina. Racer Productions is excited to welcome back numerous returning sponsors, while also introducing new ones and giving thanks for their ongoing support of the world’s premier off-road racing series.

Specialized returns as Presenting Sponsor of the series for the third-straight year. The Specialized Victory Lane will host the top three racers of each race, from micros to pros, throughout the entire 47th Annual GNCC season. The Specialized Turbo eMTB GNCC National Championship will kick off at round three, The General, in Washington, Georgia.

Monster Energy will continue to rock the series on and off the track with the Monster Mile obstacle returning to each round, being one of the most technical spots throughout the woods, as well as its signature evening concert series. Along with their concert series, Monster Energy will also be prominent on the starting line and throughout the pit area with their new traveling Monster Energy DJ Trailer playing all of the latest hits for everyone to hear.

Parts Unlimited remains a long-time series supporter and leader in motorcycle and ATV parts distribution. Along with its family of brands, including Moose Racing, Moose Utility and Thor, Parts Unlimited continues to support the sport on and off the track, including greeting every rider at the end of every race with a cool drink at the Moose Racing Cooldown Zone.

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC continues its support for the eighth consecutive year with the Rocky Mountain Fast Track Pre-Entry Program. Racers who pre-register for an event will receive a $20 Race Gas e-credit. When e-credits are earned, riders will receive an email letting them know how many credits have been put into your account, what event you received it for, and the expiration of that credit. If you don’t have an account with Rocky Mountain ATV/MC, you’ll have the opportunity to do so through the email that is sent. Last year there were 10,566 pre-entered riders, with $211,320 being gifted back to those GNCC racers from the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Fast Track Pre-Registration Program.

Yamaha Racing makes its return as the Official Utility Vehicle of GNCC Racing. The GNCC Track Crew put these machines to the test as they scout, lay out and maintain the GNCC racecourses throughout a season. Yamaha continues to provide the best equipment to meet the demanding and challenging needs of the GNCC Track Crew.