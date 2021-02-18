For guys that are turning pro, they’re making that adjustment. Instead of going out to the West Coast and riding with the factory guys for the first time and maybe having a “deer-in-the-headlights” kind of look, these kids can just stay in a similar spot where they’re comfortable already, and then they just get to transition that to pros. Do you think that’s a positive dynamic for them?

I think it’s huge. Shane McElrath was here for probably three years. Back then the Osbornes were still part of it [ClubMX]. Mark Osborne was buying Shane his bikes. Shane got his TLD deal after Loretta’s. At that point, I’m trying to tell Tyler [Keefe] and the team, that this dude has never even flown on an airplane before. You have to be careful if you ship him out to California and flip his world upside-down. I felt like I tried really hard to make them understand that, and of course it didn’t happen, and I think he struggled for a few years to kind of find himself, because it was just so overwhelming. My personal opinion is Shane was one of the best I’ve ever seen come through and he should have been a multi-time Lites champion. I think if there was a little bit more of that balance, he could have been. Obviously, hindsight’s 20/20, but for us we don’t have to worry about that. We can keep them comfortable. We can eliminate excuses one at a time and keep them in an environment that’s kind of just building it around them, not just, “Here’s what the team does, here’s how we operate. Go get it.” We can establish a good baseline for the bikes. Enzo Lopes last year was a good example of that. He’s not very good with bike setup or what he really wants. Really don’t have any idea what he wants, so it was cool for us to be able to just build him a good package and spend every day of the week with him, tweaking and modifying. It’s not just like we’ve got scheduled test days. The team is here every day. Every day is a test day. We just incorporate it into our training, and it works out really good.

Tell me a little bit about the guys that you have on the program this year.

This year is a huge opportunity for us. Our budget grew quite a bit this year with sponsorship funding. We had a pretty good year last year. I think we had a good showing to start with, and then ended up being the best-finishing privateer team in supercross. But this year it started with Joey Crown. We signed him about a month before Loretta’s, so early summer. He was doing outdoors on Rock River. Then I think later on in the summer towards the fall is when Jace came into the picture. Got his deal done. Garrett was late. He was never really part of the equation at first. It just started off I had heard some rumors that he was getting kind of jarred around a little bit. So, I was just wondering what’s going on, what happened, or who is at blame. Once we got to talking, we never even talked about the ClubMX team. I was just kind of worried for him, in a sense. Probably three or four phone calls later, I was like, “Garrett, still nobody has offered you a deal. You keep telling me they’re going to get you an offer, but they’re not. There’s a problem here, man. What are you going to do?” And then there was just a mention, maybe just come test our bike and see what you think. I think it was a week later he flew out, tested the bike, really liked it and then got his deal done. Dominique Thury is a German supercross champion. He was here training last year and did really well. So, we had kind of talked off and on throughout the year when he was back in Germany. That’s kind of what formed the four-guy program.