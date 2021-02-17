100% Hometown Hero Program Returns for Sixth-Straight Season

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia —With the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, season set to kick off this coming weekend Racer Productions is pleased to announce the return of the 100% Hometown Hero program.

The Hometown Heroes program is in its sixth year, allowing GNCC racers to promote and grown their favorite sport locally. The riders that are chosen to participate in local grassroots marketing campaigns by hanging posters in local businesses and sharing those images through their social media pages.

In 2020, the program had to be suspended for rounds 4 – 8 due to COVID-19 safety protocols, but with the Safe-To-Race Taskforce guidelines in place the GNCC Hometown Heroes were brought back for the fall portion of the series.

Participants hang up posters at various local hangouts such as restaurants, bars or grocery stores, and then use social media outlets and the official hashtag #GNCCHometownHero #GNCCRacing for proof of involvement and to receive their free race entry at their hometown event.

Returning for 2021, Ride 100% will be giving a pair of goggles, along with a free race entry, to each Hometown Hero who uses the official hashtags mentioned above as well as tagging @gnccracing and @lildeb55.