The seventh round (of 17) of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, February 13, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. EST/10:30 a.m. PST on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of the night show beginning at 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Orlando 1 (East)Saturday, February 13
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
Camping World Stadium
1 Citrus Bowl Place
Orlando, FL 32805
Practice & Qualifying — 1:30 p.m. EST/10:30 a.m. PST
Main Event — 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST
Saturday, February 13, 2021
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Orlando, Florida.