Results Archive
Supercross
Indianapolis 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Orlando 1
Sat Feb 13
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 20
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Orlando 2
Sat Feb 20
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Orlando 1 Supercross

How to Watch Orlando 1 Supercross

February 12, 2021 3:15pm

The seventh round (of 17) of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, February 13, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. EST/10:30 a.m. PST on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of the night show beginning at 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

TV | Online Schedule

Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

2021 Standings

2021 Racer X Monster Energy Supercross Preview Shows

Episode 1 | Tomac, Webb, Roczen

Episode 2 | 450 Contenders

Episode 3 | Next Generation

Episode 4 | The Team Players

Episode 5 | The 250SX Class

Other Links

General

Live Timing

2021 AMA Numbers

2021 450SX Team Guide

2021 250SX Team Guide

Orlando 1

Orlando 1 Supercross Race Center

Orlando 1 450SX Entry List

Orlando 1 250SX Entry List

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline

Instagram — racerxonline

Facebook

Other Info

Camping World Stadium
1 Citrus Bowl Place
Orlando, FL 32805

Practice & Qualifying — 1:30 p.m. EST/10:30 a.m. PST
Main Event — 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST

Tickets

Get tickets to the Orlando 1 Supercross.

track map

The 2021 Orlando 1 Supercross layout.
The 2021 Orlando 1 Supercross layout. Feld Entertainment

Animated track map

Race Day Schedule

Orlando 1 Supercross Race Day Schedule

Saturday, February 13, 2021

The 2021 Orlando 1 Supercross race day schedule.
The 2021 Orlando 1 Supercross race day schedule.

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Orlando, Florida.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
April 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now