Ever notice a website mentioned on someone's graphics or jersey and wondered just what they have to do with the rider or the race team? Better yet, if they are supporting someone out there racing, why not check them out and maybe do some business with them? Here are some websites we noticed on bikes and riders (some thanks Guy B.) at Saturday's Houston 3 round...
Kyle Chisholm
Ricky Fowler, Rebel Britney, Troy Dog Vurb, Sophisticated Lifestyle Co.
This is Kyle Chisholm's bike, with one of his sponsor's—professional golfer and moto enthusiast Ricky Fowler—face on the graphics. But look close and you see the website www.rebelbritney.com. This is Kyle's wife Britney Chisholm's gig, an online influencer for lifestyle tips, beauty and hair career products, how to be a cool mom and more. She wrote on her site:
"My favorite thing besides being a mommy is mentoring women, helping them build their dream lives, love themselves first and fearlessly building FREEDOM. 'Rebel Britney' came from my first business Pretty Rebels where I dressed celebrities and built a business from the ground up at 23 years old. I have officially retired myself thanks to a bottle off shampoo that landed in my lap and changed my freakin’ life but I am not sure what else to tell you other than I keep it REAL.. too real probably. I love connecting with new women so LET’S BE FRIENDS."
Then, the guys over at Vurbmoto let Troy Dog Vurb add some special graphics to Chisholm’s bike for the Indianapolis 1 Supercross. Chizz repped some Troy Dog Vurb graphics on his front fender.
Guys, Chili Dog stayed up ALL last night looking through the giant vurbmoto semi truck and HE FOUND THE STICKERS! pic.twitter.com/1FHLzx1CyE— Troy Dog (@troydogvurb) January 27, 2021
Then, Chisholm was seen with another new sponsor on his bike for Indy 3:
Sophisticated Lifestyle Co. The clothing design company name and logo was placed on the gas tank underneath the seat on Chisholm’s Yamaha YZ450F.
Vincent Murphy
R-Jerky
Vincent Murphy's ride had a rather provocative message: Eat R Meat... Which is not what you might be thinking! It's actually the www.eatrjerky.com which is the domain of the Wageman brothers' beef jerky company! Motocross-inspired flavors that really are delicious, plus the Wagemans are privateers that also help out other privateers. Check it out and place an order before next weekend's race!
Nick Schmidt
Blud Racing
Blud Racing is a lubricants company that sponsors the All South team. According to their site, they are supporting riders and race teams in "Monster Energy Supercross, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, Baja 1000, Baja 500, Vegas to Reno, Mint 400, Dakar Rally, AMA Endurocross… the list goes on and on."
"Blud is manufactured in a state-of-the-art plant in the heart of the USA. Our synthetic oils are manufactured using only the best quality ingredients to produce industry leading products."
Note: Blud Racing logos have also been spotted on Chisholm’s bike (as well as a few other privateers) at the first few rounds.
Maxwell Sanford
Storm Lake Honda and MotoXDream360.com
TiLube Honda Racing-backed rider Maxwell Sanford is also sponsored by Storm Lake Honda, as is Denny Stephenson and friends' MotoXDream360.com fantasy league. Storm Lake Honda is located in Storm Lake, Iowa.
Malcolm Stewart
Kite Parts, GoPro, and Abu Garcia
Kite Parts is an Italian hard parts company with an Italian language website, so we don't know much more than that, though they do sponsor Malcolm Stewart and the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing team, as well as a few big-hitters in MXGP like Antonio Cairoli, Jorge Prado, Jeremy Seewer and MX2 World Champion Tom Vialle.
Stewart also added GoPro and Abu Garcia to his program in 2021. GoPro is a well-known action camera and Abu Garcia is a company in the fishing industry. However, according to its website, the company started as something completely different:
“In 1921, by the river of Mörrum in Svängsta, Sweden, Carl August Borgström founded AB Urfabriken. The company manufactured pocket watches, telephone timers and taxi meters. Borgström was a brilliant craftsman with a talent for light precision engineering; skills he had acquired during his years in the Halda watchmaking factory.
Unfortunately, World War II caused a sharp decline in the demand for taxi meters. Undaunted, ABU redirected its skills toward the development of precision fishing reels used by anglers the world over. That's why Abu Garcia later received the honor of being chosen "Purveyor To The Royal Swedish Court," a distinction bestowed upon a select group of manufacturers for consistently exceeding its highest standards of quality and craftsmanship.”
We all known how much Malcolm loves to fish, so this sponsorship seems like a great fit!
SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda
Bullfrog Spas, MotoConcepts
They are backed by SmarTop (a company that specializes in spa covers), Bullfrog Spas (which sells spas), and MotoConcepts (a moto accessories company). What more could you ask for!
Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing
Method Race Wheels, Adidas, Albek.Co
Look closely under Justin Barcia's fender and you will see a Method Race Wheels sticker. They sponsor Travis Pastrana's Gymkhana Subaru as well as Ricky Brabec's Dakar efforts, though not his actual bike, as they admit on their site: "Let’s address the elephant in the room. There aren’t Method Race Wheels on Ricky Brabec’s motorcycle. But that doesn’t stop him from being a Method Race Wheels athlete and as the winner from last year’s Dakar, all eyes are on him."
Barcia and the GasGas team have a few other neat sponsors on the team, including Adidas (the three stripes on his seat) and Albek.Co (a luggage company whose logo is amongst the collection of names on the rear fender of the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing bikes).
Fredrik Noren
IkthusCBD
The Swedish privateer has a CBD sponsor in IkthusCBD. "IkthusCBD is derived from 100% American Grown Hemp in Kentucky and Colorado and processed in an FDA approved facility using C02 extraction method. Our Broad Spectrum Tinctures, Gummies, Softgels and Sports Creams are vigorously tested by a 3rd-part lab."
Noren even has his own page on the website, titled “Freddie’s page.”
HEP Motorsports Suzuki
Twisted Tea
The HEP Motorsports Suzuki is backed by the hard iced tea company, whose logo is visible on the team’s bikes.
Rides Unlimited Racing
Buca di Beppo, MrBeast Burger
Youngsters Jonah Geistler and Chad Saultz have been seen in the pits (and on Race Day Live) with the Buca di Beppo logo, as Saultz’s dad Rich Saultz is the CEO and President of Buca di Beppo.
Buca di Beppo?! Very cool sponsorship. Let's hear more about this from Jonah Geistler. #familydiningpic.twitter.com/AFG7TMlK27— Denny Stephenson 2 (@dbo360x) February 2, 2021
Saultz also had a MrBeast Burger logo underneath his front fender.
Robert Piazza
AlienLabCBD
The Pennsylvania native has hopped between the 450SX Class and the 250SX East Region but one thing has stayed consistent: the alien head on his shrouds. The logo is for AlienLabCBD, who Piazza has teamed up with for the 2021 season.
Kevin Moranz
Monarch Heavyhaul, DSC Construction, Fitz Roofing
The creative privateer has a cool deal going where each race he pairs with a local business to bring awareness to their brand. Moranz runs the company logo and/or name on a special helmet wrap and provides information on each company via social media posts. He’s teamed up with Monarch Heavyhaul, DSC Construction, Fitz Roofing, amongst other companies, so far this season.
DSC Construction
Fitz Roofing
Anyone that wants to support Kevin’s program this year can watch the video below and then visit www.kevinmoranz.com.
Moranz was recently on an episode of the Moto Marketing Podcast to talk with host Luke Nessler about how his creativity helps bring sponsors and fans aboard his program. Give it a listen!