Ever notice a website mentioned on someone's graphics or jersey and wondered just what they have to do with the rider or the race team? Better yet, if they are supporting someone out there racing, why not check them out and maybe do some business with them? Here are some websites we noticed on bikes and riders (some thanks Guy B.) at Saturday's Houston 3 round...

Ricky Fowler, Rebel Britney, Troy Dog Vurb, Sophisticated Lifestyle Co.

This is Kyle Chisholm's bike, with one of his sponsor's—professional golfer and moto enthusiast Ricky Fowler—face on the graphics. But look close and you see the website www.rebelbritney.com. This is Kyle's wife Britney Chisholm's gig, an online influencer for lifestyle tips, beauty and hair career products, how to be a cool mom and more. She wrote on her site:

"My favorite thing besides being a mommy is mentoring women, helping them build their dream lives, love themselves first and fearlessly building FREEDOM. 'Rebel Britney' came from my first business Pretty Rebels where I dressed celebrities and built a business from the ground up at 23 years old. I have officially retired myself thanks to a bottle off shampoo that landed in my lap and changed my freakin’ life but I am not sure what else to tell you other than I keep it REAL.. too real probably. I love connecting with new women so LET’S BE FRIENDS."

Then, the guys over at Vurbmoto let Troy Dog Vurb add some special graphics to Chisholm’s bike for the Indianapolis 1 Supercross. Chizz repped some Troy Dog Vurb graphics on his front fender.