When the checkered flag waved at the second Indianapolis Supercross last Tuesday, several riders walked away from the 250SX main event with their career best finishes. Atop that list was TiLube Honda’s Grant Harlan who collected his first career top-five finish with a fifth place. Even with a result that monumental in his career, Harlan remained reserved about the finish and is keeping his head down as the first 250SX East Coast swing comes to a close this weekend.

We caught up with Harlan this week to hear his thoughts on everything that’s gone on in 2021.

Racer X: Talking about your season so far, the fifth at Indy 2 was huge obviously, but what do you make of the way your season has gone thus far? Are you pretty happy with it?

Grant Harlan: Yeah, I’m pretty happy with the results on paper. I’m more happy with my riding than some of the results on paper. But it’s definitely a huge improvement from last year, you know. From not making the night shows to being a top five guy so that’s been super cool.

Where do you feel like you’re making the biggest leaps with supercross this year?

I think just experience. Not being so nervous in qualifying and being able to figure out the track a little quicker. Being comfortable with going out there with the top guys instead of hanging back a little bit. So, I think that’s just a combination of everything and the biggest thing being experience.

I talked to Kevin Moranz about this on Monday but you guys both did some Hoosier Arenacross in the off-season. How does doing that series help you for your preparation coming into supercross?

I think it’s good to just get some gate drops. Get the racing jitters out of the way a little bit and have the heartrate up a little bit. You know, with training during the week, it’s good and you’ve got to do it, but nothing really stimulates you like racing does.