Supercross
Indianapolis 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Supercross
Orlando 1
Sat Feb 13
Articles
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 20
Articles
Supercross
Orlando 2
Sat Feb 20
Articles
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Indianapolis 3

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Indianapolis 3

February 7, 2021 3:00pm
by:

Weege, JT, and I try to cover everything from the Indianapolis 3 SX including the Vince Friese “incident” with Justin Barcia, Ken Roczen’s perfection, and Christian Craig being back on the top step of the podium! We also talk about Colt Nichols' crash, the lappers, Snapper, and more.

Listen to the Indianapolis 3 review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

