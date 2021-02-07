They had an opportunity, but it washed away. Jason Weigandt walks and talks in this review for the Indianapolis 3 round of Monster Energy Supercross. It looked like it could be the right night to derail the Ken Roczen roll, but in the end, Kenny keeps winning and proving.

