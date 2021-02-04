Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac, and the lead pack of 2021 have taken a new lease on racing, enjoying the process and having fun with their crew instead of using results to determine their entire life's worth. Guess what? They ride better when they enjoy life. Roczen, in particular, has been through too many ups and downs to approach this any other way. In this Racer X Exhaust podcast, Jason Weigandt narrates through quotes from Kenny in 2021, illustrating his new approach. When Kenny was frustrated, he moved on. When Kenny won, he also moved on. You'll also hear from the new, much happier Eli Tomac, Christian Craig, Colt Nichols, and more.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.