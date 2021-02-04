The gate is set to drop on round six of the 2021 season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross on Saturday night. Check out this report for a list of who’s dealing with injury.
450SX
Jason Anderson – FINGER | TBD
Comment: Anderson dislocated his finger during qualifying at Indy 2 and missed the night show. The team is waiting on the results of an MRI to determine his status for Saturday.
Max Anstie – BACK | OUT
Comment: Anstie suffered a back injury before the season. He’s slated to race his first race of the year in Orlando.
Fredrik Noren – HEAD | IN
Comment: Noren has had quite a few get-offs this season and is pretty banged up. After hitting his head during qualifying at Indy 2, he pulled out for the night. He’ll be back for Indy 3.
Shane McElrath – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: McElrath will return to racing in Orlando after injuring his shoulder before the season.
Henry Miller – WRIST | OUT
Comment: Miller sustained a wrist injury last summer that’s kept him from lining up since. He’ll return to racing in Orlando.
Austin Politelli – HEAD | OUT
Comment: Politelli crashed during practice at Indy 2 and took a hit to the head. He’ll sit Indy 3 out but will return in Orlando.
Chase Sexton – SHOULDER | Out
Comment: Sexton has been hoping to return to racing at Indy 3 after injuring his shoulder at Houston 2 but Honda HRC has confirmed he will not be lining up this Saturday.
Dean Wilson – FOOT | OUT
Comment: Wilson is hoping to return to racing in Orlando after he broke his big toe last week when he hit a false neutral while practicing.
250SX EAST REGION
Austin Forkner – COLLARBONE | OUT
Comment: Forkner will miss all the Indy races due to a broken collarbone suffered in practice in Houston. He’s had it plated and there’s a chance he might race at Orlando 1.
RJ Hampshire – HAND, WRIST | OUT
Comment: Hampshire sustained a dislocated right wrist, a fractured metacarpal in his left hand, and chipped a bone (ulna) in his forearm during practice in Houston. At the moment it’s unclear when he’ll return to racing, but it won’t be at Indy 3.
Jett Lawrence – SHOULDER | TBD
Comment: Lawrence crashed hard in his heat race at Indy 2 and, although he won the LCQ, ended up pulling out of the main event. On Instagram Lawrence said he’d do everything possible to be ready for Saturday, but at time of posting we didn’t have confirmation from the team on Lawrence’s status.
Jess Pettis – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Pettis is out for the season following a knee injury sustained at Houston 1.
John Short – BANGED UP | TBD
Comment: Short got caught up in a first-turn crash in the main event at Indy 2 and got banged up. “Sometimes you’re the hammer and sometimes you’re the nail,” Short said on Instagram. He’ll make a decision on Friday whether or not he’ll race on Saturday.
Max Vohland –HIP |OUT
Comment: Vohland crashed in the whoops during qualifying at Indy 1 and sustained a dislocated hip. He’s doing well, but a return date hasn’t been set quite yet. He’s out for Indy 3.
Dylan WoodCOCK – BACK | OUT
Comment: Woodcock is out after injuring his back at Houston 3. At the hospital he learned he’d broken his back and was experiencing numbness in his legs. He’s out for the season.
250SX WEST REGION
First 250SX West Region race: Orlando 2 Supercross on February 20 in Orlando, Florida.
Pierce Brown – KNEE
Comment: Brown is back riding after hurting his knee last summer. He’s aiming to be ready for the beginning of the 250SX West Region.
Justin Cooper – FOOT
Comment: Cooper crashed while practicing and suffered a broken bone in his foot. He expects to be ready for the first round of the 250SX West Region.
Derek Drake – FEMUR
Comment: Drake will miss supercross due to a compound femur break suffered while preparing for the season.
Mitchell Falk – LEG
Comment: Falk is out for the season after breaking his femur while practicing.
Mason Gonzales – LEG, ANKLE
Comment: A broken tibia/fibula and talus in Gonzales’ ankle will keep him out of supercross in 2021.
Enzo Lopes – SHOULDER, WRIST
Comment: Lopes dislocated his shoulder and hurt his wrist during qualifying at Houston 1. Since he didn’t line up to race he’s still eligible for the 250SX West Region, where he’s since been moved by Phoenix Racing Honda. He’s had two screws inserted and the team hopes he’ll be ready to race for the first 250SX West race in Orlando.
Justin Thompson – KNEE
Comment: Thompson tore his ACL and Meniscus and will miss the entire season of Monster Energy Supercross.