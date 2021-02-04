Racing at any level takes a lot of money, something many a privateer struggles with. But what Jeremy Hand lacks in funds, he makes up for in determination and effort. Thanks to a regular job he holds while trying to save enough money to go racing, Hand was only able to put in two days of supercross practice before making the 19-hour drive to Texas by himself for the opening round in Houston. He was 21st on opening night, but his results have improved steadily from there, culminating with a career high of sixth place on Tuesday night in Indianapolis. That gives him 21-13-14-13-6 results for the season. Oh, and the bike he rides? It’s a 2019 Honda CRF250R. So far this season Hand has been the epitome of doing the best you can with what you have. We checked in with Hand before Saturday for some insight on his racing efforts.

Racer X: How’s Indy treating you? Cold as hell?

Jeremy Hand: [Laughs] Yep.

Congrats on your sixth place on Tuesday! That’s a career best for you, right?

Yeah. The first practices I really wasn’t feeling too good, but as the night went on I started feeling better. I got a good start in the heat race and I think I was third before Jo Shimoda ran into me and we had a little collision. I ended up coming back and getting sixth in the heat race, and in the main event I got another good start and pretty much just rode my own race.

What was it like back in your pits? Were you pumped?

Oh yeah, I was pumped! It made it all worth it.