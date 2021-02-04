Justin Barcia really needed a podium finish at the Indianapolis 2 Supercross. After winning the opening round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, he logged 9-4-13 finishes at the next three events, taking on the look of the “one hit wonder” that he said he did not want to be after round one.

He righted the ship at round five thanks to a holeshot in the main, and a spirited effort to hold off Eli Tomac down the stretch to hold onto second.

Barcia talked about it with the media in a Wednesday night call.

Racer X: Justin, you’re all adapting to the new schedule and this condensed schedule. But youmentioned on the podium searching for settings. What is this like, trying to get this done in the middle of a snowstorm in Indianapolis with only free practice and practice to figure out these settings before you guys line up where it counts?

Justin Barcia: For sure. It’s difficult. Obviously, new team and they’re new to the 450 class, so it’s definitely hard. Everything is new. The dirt here is a lot different than Houston, so we’re trying to figure it out. It’s not easy not being able to test. We didn’t have these conditions in the off-season testing and stuff, so it’s definitely searching around. We’ve taken some good stabs at it. I would say we haven’t nailed it yet. I would have definitely liked to have had a little more in that main event, it was a good race, but definitely could have been better. We’re definitely searching. No stress, though. It’s a really consistent bike. It doesn’t do anything too crazy. It’s just like I’m looking for a little bit more. It’s definitely hard. We’re here during the week, but there’s not much to do for riding or testing or anything like that. It’s just kind of like show up for practice and try to take a stab at it.. I would say before in the past I was probably really far away from something, and now this is not even five percent. So we’re just trying to find that little percentage, because the field is so stacked that everyone is going so fast. We just need that little percentage to be up there to win.