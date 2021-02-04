With back-to-back wins for the first time since his ill-fated 2017 season, the Ken Roczen of 2021 is beginning to draw comparisons to the performances from his prime, pre-injury years. Kenny can’t make those comparisons, though, because today he’s a much different person with a different perspective on racing and life. His new thinking is working so far, holding a 13-point lead after five races, despite a few setbacks that have cost him points already. But today’s Ken takes the lows in stride, as well as the highs.

He spoke to the media in a press conference on Wednesday night.

Racer X: Kenny, you mentioned on the podium, you won back to back, and it’s been a while since you’ve had that. Take me through where you’re at right now. You can feel the confidence. It is a long season. There’s still a lot of variables coming, but at this moment, everything is working out very, very well for you. What does it feel like to get back to backs?

Ken Roczen: It’s amazing. I don't know if surprised is the right word to say, but I am a little bit just because the competition is stiff out there. Everybody’s going so good right now and I just focused really hard on the start and got that as well, and a combination with just riding really well. Really picked the track apart and had some good lines. I just had fun out there. I’m still over the moon about it, but at the same time I’ve learned from the past and I’m just keeping it super mellow. When I show up on Saturday I’m going to try to do the same thing again, but I don’t let this high get too high on me. Of course, it was a great night. It was a really fun race, just because I was able to really ride my own race once I had a little bit of a gap. Sometimes that makes the race feel long, but I didn’t really have any issues. I had a couple of, I shouldn’t say close calls but obviously I punted [Vince] Friese out of the way. I seem to find that guy every single weekend on the track. Almost went down there with him. There were a couple of sketchy moments in there, just with other riders being off the wrong side of the track and cutting over and whatnot, but we made it happen.