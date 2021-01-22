The third round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, January 23, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST on Peacock Premium. NBC Sports Network and Peacock Premium will both carry live coverage of the opening round night show beginning at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
TV | Online Schedule
- Supercross
Houston 3 (East)Saturday, January 23
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
2021 Standings
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|40
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|39
|3
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|38
|4
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|38
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|37
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|47
|2
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|44
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|43
|4
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|40
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|37
2021 Racer X Monster Energy Supercross Preview Shows
Episode 1 | Tomac, Webb, Roczen
Episode 2 | 450 Contenders
Episode 3 | Next Generation
Episode 4 | The Team Players
Episode 5 | The 250SX Class
NRG Stadium
NRG Pkwy
Houston, Texas 77054
Practice & Qualifying — 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST
Main Event — 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST
Track Map
Race Day Schedule
Houston 3 Supercross Race Day Schedule
Saturday, January 23, 2021
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Houston, Texas.