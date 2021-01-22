Once again Phil Nicoletti is here to answer your questions. Do you need advice on something regarding life, love or racing? Phil has superb advice on all of these topics and many more.

Hello Sir. Congrats on the new gig. I’m curious on your thoughts of kids coming off 85’s. Do the kids that ride 125’s wide open for a few years ride better in the long run than the kids jumping to a 250F in one year? Thanks for your time.

Mike Golden

Mr. Golden,

I’m a big believer in having kids ride a 125 before a 250F. It’s a touchy subject. Ages 13 through 16 are milestones for kids, both physically and mentally. I grew up in era where you spent those years in Schoolboy 12-15 Stock/Mod and we rode 125’s for at least a year. It helped us get used to the bigger chassis and wheels, without the full weight of a 250F. We still rode 250F’s, but the main priority was the 125. I don’t like seeing kids at 13-14 years of age, weighing 125 lbs, standing 5’3" riding a 250F. I don’t think mentally or physically they are ready for the power. I also don’t feel like they fully understand the consequences of cartwheeling and having the added weight of a 250f tagging them vs a 125. Obviously, EVERY kid develops differently. By no means is there a perfect solution.