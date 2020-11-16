Results Archive
MXGP of
Pietramurata
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Ben Watson
  3. Jed Beaton
MXGP of
Garda - Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Gautier Paulin
MX2 Results
  1. Ben Watson
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Maxime Renaux
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Cody J Barnes
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Monster Energy Yamaha YZ450F

November 16, 2020 9:30am
Kris Keefer joins me to talk about what it was like to test ride the factory Monster Energy Yamaha YZ450F, from RV’s set-up to how the bike was compared to stock to breaking down the day that was at Perris, it’s all here. Plus, Villopoto sort of compliments Keefer!

Listen to the Monster Energy Yamaha YZ450F podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

If you missed the video of Matthes and Keefer testing the Monster Energy Yamaha YZ450F, check out the video below.

