Results Archive
MXGP of
Monster Energy Flanders
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ben Watson
Full Results
MXGP of
Limburg (Bel)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Ben Watson
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
MXGP of
Lommel (Bel)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Ben Watson
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
GNCC
Ironman
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino (Ita)
Sun Nov 1
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Wed Nov 4
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Garda - Trentino
Sun Nov 8
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
CJ Raceway
Sun Nov 8
Articles
Full Schedule

Listen: Moto Marketing Podcast Ep. #50: MX Sports' Tim Cotter

October 29, 2020 8:00am | by:
Listen: <em>Moto Marketing Podcast</em> Ep. #50: MX Sports' Tim Cotter

We have welcomed a new show to the Racer X Podcast Network: The Moto Marketing Podcast hosted by Luke Nesler. This truly is a podcast unlike any other. It will feature some of the most iconic moto brands and athletes discussing how they’ve developed and grown their brands. Luke and his co-host, George Cicci, will also bring insight about growing your own company or personal brand. If you’re trying to grow your moto business or become more appealing to sponsors, this is the show for you. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

On this episode of the Moto Marketing Podcast, Luke Nesler is joined by Tim Cotter of MX Sports to discuss how he got his start announcing and became one of the driving forces behind the MX Sports team, which runs the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Loretta Lynn's, GNCC, and more.

Listen to the podcast in the player below or watch the podcast in the embedded video below.

The December 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now