We have welcomed a new show to the Racer X Podcast Network: The Moto Marketing Podcast hosted by Luke Nesler. This truly is a podcast unlike any other. It will feature some of the most iconic moto brands and athletes discussing how they've developed and grown their brands. Luke and his co-host, George Cicci, will also bring insight about growing your own company or personal brand.

On this episode of the Moto Marketing Podcast, Luke Nesler is joined by Tim Cotter of MX Sports to discuss how he got his start announcing and became one of the driving forces behind the MX Sports team, which runs the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Loretta Lynn's, GNCC, and more.

