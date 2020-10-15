Adam Cianciarulo is always a thoughtful and articulate interview, but he's finally bringing those popular skills to the center as a genuine title contender in the 450 Class. His rookie big-bike season included a second-half flurry that put the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship in reach, but, win or lose, he was just happy to avoid the many hazards are hurdles of the premier class and make gains throughout the year. In this podcast, culled from several interviews with Jason Weigandt and Cianciarulo over the final rounds of the season, you'll hear Adam's take on learning and growing, rediscovering the addiction to winning without getting too frustrated if he loses, as well as ancillary thoughts on why 250 riders don't win as soon as they turn pro anymore, and other topics. As a student of the game, Adam knows the sport well. Here's his take on racing in 2020.

