Best Post-Race Show Ever: Fox Raceway Analysis

Jason Weigandt and Steve Matthes break down the action at Fox Raceway, which presented a wild finale for the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. With two new champions being crowned and two first time race winners as well, there was plenty to be surprised by from the last round of the season. With some fresh clips from the racing action, hear from the top finishers about what they thought of the day as well.

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

