Results Archive
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
MXGP of
Europe
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Monster Energy Flanders
Sun Oct 18
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Limburg (Bel)
Wed Oct 21
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lommel (Bel)
Sun Oct 25
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sun Oct 25
Articles
Full Schedule

Best Post-Race Show Ever: Fox Raceway Analysis

October 11, 2020 6:15pm | by:

Jason Weigandt and Steve Matthes break down the action at Fox Raceway, which presented a wild finale for the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. With two new champions being crowned and two first time race winners as well, there was plenty to be surprised by from the last round of the season. With some fresh clips from the racing action, hear from the top finishers about what they thought of the day as well.

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

ABOUT YAMAHA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. (YMUS), Cypress, CA, carries America’s most diversified line of motorsports products, including motorcycles, outboard motors, ATVs, side x side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, boats, power equipment and much more, sold through 4000+ dealers nationwide.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
December 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The December 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now