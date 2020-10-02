Results Archive
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD1)
Articles
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Alex Martin
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD2)
Articles
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Articles
Motocross
WW Ranch
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
Articles
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Ben Watson
Full Results
GNCC
Burr Oak
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Oct 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Oct 4
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat Oct 10
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Oct 11
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sun Oct 11
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Thunder Valley and MXGP of Europe

How to Watch Thunder Valley and MXGP of Europe

October 2, 2020 1:30pm

The eighth round of the nine-round 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will kick off on Saturday, October 3, at Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado.

Action kicks off with live qualifying beginning at 12:10 p.m. ET/9:10 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. The first gate drops of the day (the first 250 Class moto) will be broadcast live on MAVTV and NBC Sports Gold starting at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

The second 250 moto will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Gold starting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT and will be followed by the second 450 moto, broadcast live on NBC Sports Gold starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of the second motos on Saturday evening, with the second 250 moto at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT and the second 450 moto at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.

The 11th round of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this weekend as the championship stays sit in Italy’s Mantova circuit for the third consecutive round. The MXGP of Europe will take place on Sunday, October 4.

Below is your viewing guide for the weekend.

LUCAS OIL AMA PRO MOTOCROSS championship

TV | Online Schedule

Motocross TV Schedule
The 2020 Thunder Valley National broadcast/streaming schedule.
The 2020 Thunder Valley National broadcast/streaming schedule. Pro Motocross

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

MXGP of Lombardia

TV | Online Schedule

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Europe

     Sunday, October 4
    Mantova
    Mantova IT Italy
    • MX2 Free/Time Practice
      October 4 - 3:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Free/Time Practice
      October 4 - 4:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1
      October 4 - 6:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1
      October 4 - 7:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2
      October 4 - 9:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2
      October 4 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 (Delayed)
      October 5 - 12:30 AM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2 (Delayed)
      October 5 - 1:30 AM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2020 Standings

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Motocross

450 Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA United States285
2Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States256
3Marvin Musquin La Reole France255
4Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States233
5Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA United States219
Full Standings
Motocross

250 Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France307
2Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States294
3Alex Martin Millville, MN United States224
4Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States218
5R.J. Hampshire
Hudson, FL United States217
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia352
2Antonio Cairoli Italy347
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland334
4Jorge Prado Spain317
5Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands303
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Tom Vialle France438
2Jago Geerts Belgium381
3Maxime Renaux France348
4Jed Beaton Australia316
5Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark274
Full Standings

RACER X 2020 pro motocross PREVIEW SHOWS

Episode 1: 450 Class Favorites

Episode 2: 450 Class Contenders

Episode 3: 250 Class

Other Links

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Live Timing

Thunder Valley Race Center

Thunder Valley 450 and 250 Class Entry Lists

Thunder Valley Injury Report

Teams

General Info

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Live Timing

MXGP of Europe Race Center

MXGP of Europe Timetable

MXGP of Europe MXGP Entry List

MXGP of Europe MX2 Entry List

Track Map

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

The Thunder Valley National track map.
The Thunder Valley National track map. MX Sports Pro Racing

Animated Track map

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline

Instagram — racerxonline

Facebook

Pro Motocross

Twitter—@ProMotocross

Instagram—@ProMotocross

Facebook—@AmericanMotocross

Other Info

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Thunder Valley Motocross Park
701 S Rooney Rd
Morrison, CO 80465

Qualifying—12:10 p.m. ET/9:10 a.m. PT
First motos—3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT

Race Day Schedule

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Saturday, October 3

7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Rider Services / Will Call Opens
7:30 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. Chapel Service
8:00 a.m. - 8:15 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:20 a.m. - 8:35 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:35 a.m. - 8:50 a.m. Track Maintenance

8:50 a.m. - 9:05 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:10 a.m. - 9:25 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:30 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. Track Maintenance

9:50 a.m. - 9:55 a.m. 250 Class Grp B Start Practice 5 minutes
9:55 a.m. - 10:10 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
10:15 a.m. - 10:20 a.m. 250 Class Grp A Start Practice 5 minutes
10:20 a.m. - 10:35 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
10:35 a.m. - 10:50 a.m. Track Maintenance

10:45 a.m. - 10:50 a.m. 450 Class Grp A Start Practice 5 minutes
10:50 a.m. - 11:05 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
11:10 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. 450 Class Grp B Start Practice 5 minutes
11:15 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
11:30 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. Track Maintenance

11:45 a.m. - 11:55 a.m. 250 Consolation Race
12:00 a.m. - 12:10 p.m. 450 Consolation Race

12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. OPENING CEREMONIES
1:00 p.m. - 1:10 p.m. 250 Class Sight Lap
1:15 p.m. - 1:50 p.m. 250 Class Moto #1
1:50 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Podium Interviews

2:00 p.m. - 2:10 p.m. 450 Class Sight Lap
2:15 p.m. - 2:50 p.m. 450 Class Moto #1
2:50 p.m. -3:00 p.m. Podium Interviews 

3:00 p.m. - 3:10 p.m. 250 Class Sight Lap
3:15 p.m. - 3:50 p.m. 250 Class Moto #2
3:50 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. 250 Winners Circle

4:00 p.m. - 4:10 p.m. 450 Class Sight Lap
4:15 p.m. - 4:50 p.m. 450 Class Moto #2
4:50 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. 450 Winners Circle

8:00 p.m. Zoom Press Conference

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Lakewood, Colorado.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
November 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now