The eighth round of the nine-round 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will kick off on Saturday, October 3, at Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado.
Action kicks off with live qualifying beginning at 12:10 p.m. ET/9:10 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. The first gate drops of the day (the first 250 Class moto) will be broadcast live on MAVTV and NBC Sports Gold starting at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.
The second 250 moto will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Gold starting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT and will be followed by the second 450 moto, broadcast live on NBC Sports Gold starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.
NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of the second motos on Saturday evening, with the second 250 moto at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT and the second 450 moto at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.
The 11th round of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this weekend as the championship stays sit in Italy’s Mantova circuit for the third consecutive round. The MXGP of Europe will take place on Sunday, October 4.
Below is your viewing guide for the weekend.
LUCAS OIL AMA PRO MOTOCROSS championship
TV | Online Schedule
- Motocross
Thunder ValleySaturday, October 3
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
MXGP of Lombardia
TV | Online Schedule
- MXGP
MXGP of EuropeSunday, October 4
2020 Standings
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|285
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|256
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|255
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|233
|5
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|219
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|307
|2
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|294
|3
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|224
|4
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|218
|5
|
R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|217
FIM Motocross World Championship
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|352
|2
|Antonio Cairoli
|347
|3
|Jeremy Seewer
|334
|4
|Jorge Prado
|317
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|303
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|438
|2
|Jago Geerts
|381
|3
|Maxime Renaux
|348
|4
|Jed Beaton
|316
|5
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|274
RACER X 2020 pro motocross PREVIEW SHOWS
Episode 1: 450 Class Favorites
Episode 2: 450 Class Contenders
Episode 3: 250 Class
Other Links
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Thunder Valley 450 and 250 Class Entry Lists
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
MXGP of Europe MXGP Entry List
Track Map
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Animated Track map
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Follow
Racer X
Pro Motocross
Twitter—@ProMotocross
Instagram—@ProMotocross
Facebook—@AmericanMotocross
Other Info
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
701 S Rooney Rd
Morrison, CO 80465
Qualifying—12:10 p.m. ET/9:10 a.m. PT
First motos—3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT
Race Day Schedule
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Saturday, October 3
7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Rider Services / Will Call Opens
7:30 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. Chapel Service
8:00 a.m. - 8:15 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:20 a.m. - 8:35 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:35 a.m. - 8:50 a.m. Track Maintenance
8:50 a.m. - 9:05 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:10 a.m. - 9:25 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:30 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. Track Maintenance
9:50 a.m. - 9:55 a.m. 250 Class Grp B Start Practice 5 minutes
9:55 a.m. - 10:10 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
10:15 a.m. - 10:20 a.m. 250 Class Grp A Start Practice 5 minutes
10:20 a.m. - 10:35 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
10:35 a.m. - 10:50 a.m. Track Maintenance
10:45 a.m. - 10:50 a.m. 450 Class Grp A Start Practice 5 minutes
10:50 a.m. - 11:05 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
11:10 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. 450 Class Grp B Start Practice 5 minutes
11:15 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
11:30 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. Track Maintenance
11:45 a.m. - 11:55 a.m. 250 Consolation Race
12:00 a.m. - 12:10 p.m. 450 Consolation Race
12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. OPENING CEREMONIES
1:00 p.m. - 1:10 p.m. 250 Class Sight Lap
1:15 p.m. - 1:50 p.m. 250 Class Moto #1
1:50 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Podium Interviews
2:00 p.m. - 2:10 p.m. 450 Class Sight Lap
2:15 p.m. - 2:50 p.m. 450 Class Moto #1
2:50 p.m. -3:00 p.m. Podium Interviews
3:00 p.m. - 3:10 p.m. 250 Class Sight Lap
3:15 p.m. - 3:50 p.m. 250 Class Moto #2
3:50 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. 250 Winners Circle
4:00 p.m. - 4:10 p.m. 450 Class Sight Lap
4:15 p.m. - 4:50 p.m. 450 Class Moto #2
4:50 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. 450 Winners Circle
8:00 p.m. Zoom Press Conference
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Lakewood, Colorado.