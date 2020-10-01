Results Archive
Injury Report: Thunder Valley

Injury Report Thunder Valley

October 1, 2020 4:00pm
by:

450 CLASS

Jason Anderson – ARM | OUT

Comment: Anderson is out for the season after having surgery to remove a plate in his arm that had been installed in 2019 to fix a broken arm.

Benny Bloss – DINGED UP | IN

Comment: Bloss crashed in the first moto at the WW Ranch National. He tried to go out for the second moto but he “just wasn’t right.” He’s in for Thunder Valley.

Benny Bloss
Benny Bloss Align Media

Jeremy Hand – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Hand is out for the season with a fractured scaphoid.

Henry Miller – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Miller is out for the season with a dislocated wrist and torn ligaments in his wrist, sustained in a crash at Spring Creek. 

Aaron Plessinger – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Plessinger is out for the season due to a dislocated wrist.

Luke Renzland - HEAD | OUT

Comment: Renzland will miss the rest of the season due to a big crash at RedBud 1.

Ken Roczen – ONGOING HEALTH ISSUES | OUT

Comment: Roczen is out for the season in order to recover from ongoing health issues. To keep himself busy (along with the birth of his and his wife’s first child) he’s apparently been posting caricatures of himself on Instagram.

John Short – BANGED UP | IN

Comment: Short crashed before Spring Creek and missed two rounds. He’s in for Thunder Valley.

Jeremy Smith - TAILBONE | IN

Comment: Smith suffered a fracture in his tailbone at Spring Creek and skipped the WW Ranch National. After riding once this week, he will give it a go at Thunder Valley while trying to fight through the pain.

Broc Tickle – ABDOMEN, KNEE | IN

Comment: Tickle missed WW Ranch due to a big crash at Spring Creek. He’ll be back in action at Thunder Valley.

Cooper Webb – BACK | OUT

Comment: Webb is recovering from multiple herniated discs in his back, which originated in Arlington.

Dean Wilson – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Wilson is out for the remaining rounds with a slight tear in his left meniscus. In the meantime he’s spending his time throwing in extra items in his merchandise orders.

250 CLASS

Pierce Brown – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Brown is out for the season following a knee injury sustained at RedBud 2.

Austin Forkner – INTERNAL INJURIES | OUT

Comment: Forkner is back on the bike after sustaining pancreas, liver, kidney, and spleen injuries, but is out for the season.

Mason Gonzales – “A BIT SORE” | IN

Comment: If you only saw the second half of Gonzales’ crash at WW Ranch you’d think he’d leapt from the grandstands. But in reality he’d just ejected from his bike over a huge jump. We checked in with him earlier this week and although he’s “A bit sore,” he’s in for Thunder Valley.

RJ Hampshire – BANGED UP | IN

Comment: Hampshire dropped out of orbit without a bike to soak up the blow last week at WW Ranch when he went over the bars on the same monstrous jump that Gonzales did. Miraculously, Hampshire emerged without serious injury and will be racing this weekend at Thunder Valley.

Garrett Marchbanks – RIBS, BACK, LUNG | OUT

Comment: Marchbanks is cleared to get back on the bike after injuries sustained  during supercross, but won’t be returning for any races this season.

Ty Masterpool – LEG | OUT

Comment: Masterpool crashed at RedBud 2 and sustained some nerve damage, bruising, and swelling in his leg. He’s out for Thunder Valley.

Michael Mosiman – CONCUSSION | OUT

Comment: Mosiman is out with a concussion.

Colt Nichols – HAND | OUT

Comment: Nichols injured his hand during supercross and is out for the  season.

Darian Sanayei – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Sanayei is out for the season due to a nagging shoulder injury that required surgery.

Jordon Smith – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Smith is back on the bike after tearing his ACL but will not race any nationals this season.

Jalek Swoll – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Swoll will miss the final two races of the championship to take care of a separated shoulder.

Tevin Tapia - NECK | OUT

Comment: Tapia is on the mend after a bad practice crash in August resulted in fractures to his C6 and C7 vertebra. The injuries required emergency stabilization and surgery. Road 2 Recovery has established a fund to help out with Tapia's medical bills.

