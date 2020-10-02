The second dash on the Tazio Nuvolari sand in four days threw up the sixth different MXGP Grand Prix winner from ten rounds this season. Here are some observations from the latest outing in Italy.

1. Febvre Joins The Party

There were minimal changes to the compact and sandy layout where line choice existed but passing places were limited, especially between the top groups in both MXGP and MX2 that were split by tenths of a second in the lap-times. Results were decreed by the strength of a rider’s start (Red Bull KTM Jorge Prado and Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Romain Febvre took the holeshots respectively and owned both motos) and key mistakes (Monster Energy Yamaha’s Jeremy Seewer flipped off the track in the second moto and ripped the tail end of the YZ450F away; props to the Swiss for continuing on for ninth place but his second position from the first moto could not be fleshed-out for another podium finish).

Febvre’s 3-1 represented his first checkered flag and first overall win for Kawasaki since joining the factory team at the end of 2019 and having decided that five years in Yamaha colors were quite enough. The Frenchman gave the Dutch crew their first success since the Russian GP in 2018, when current teammate Clement Desalle was the only rider to disturb the Jeffrey Herlings/Tony Cairoli duel that season. It was a confidence boosting performance by the former 2015 world champion who last stood on top of the box in the summer of ‘19, shortly before breaking his left femur.

Febvre was frustrated with a sixth position overall last Sunday. On Wednesday he rode well but was deftly handled by Seewer in the first moto in what was another exercise in desperation to find an overtaking opportunity. The 28-year-old took matters into his own hands in the second moto and never looked back. Febvre’s season is rising up after a limp start when a knee injury counted him out of the first two Grands Prix and other mistakes held him back. He’d become a perennial top five/six rider and classified fourth overall on at least four occasions. The bright launch in Mantova is the first hint that the feeling with the KX450F is starting to ripen.