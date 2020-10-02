Every Spot Counts

The ultimate goal is always to win the championship, but riders still want to finish as high as possible in the standings even if the championship is out of reach. And right now, we’ve got a great battle brewing in the 250 Class between Alex Martin, Shane McElrath, and RJ Hampshire. Martin leads the pack, but McElrath only trails by six points, and Hampshire by seven. All three riders have been riding with a lot of intensity too—Hampshire, who gave up a ton of points due to a spectacular crash in the first moto last week, looks more determined than he’s ever been, McElrath is on his last season on a 250, and Martin has said on the record he gets a big, year-end bonus if he finishes third in the points. No matter where they’re at, expect these three to be going all out at Thunder Valley! –Hansel

Back in the Picture

Eli Tomac was literally back in the picture at the WW Ranch National. The reigning champ, while still fast, simply hasn’t been in the battle for wins much this season and he hasn’t been getting nearly as much TV time as a result. Well, he raged back on camera in the second moto last week when he came from behind to catch Zach Osborne and put challenge for the lead on the final lap. Osborne held strong, but regaining that fire, something Tomac admitted afterward in his TV interview that he’s been lacking this season, had to make him feel good. We’ll see if the intensity is still burning when the gate drops in Tomac’s home state this weekend. –Hansel