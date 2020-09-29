Justin, you guys only have an hour in-between motos and with it being so hot, what does your recovery look like? You just sit in water? How do you cool yourself off? What do you do to get yourself back in the game mentally and physically?

Cooper: To be honest, the way I rode the first moto I was more than willing to get back out there for the second moto, which is not a good thing. That’s kind of how I felt the whole season. I feel like I’ve left a little bit out there in the first moto. I just need to be more aggressive when it comes to that. It was like a freight train in the first moto, so I don’t know. It was hard to definitely pass out there, but you got to make it happen in that situation. So, it was pretty easy for me. I was ready to go for the second moto. I didn’t really use much energy in the first one. Otherwise, if I rode like I should have, definitely would have been a little bit harder to turn it around like that. It was pretty easy for me, to be honest. Hopefully, it’s a little bit harder in Colorado. Hopefully, I give it a little bit more effort in the first moto.

Jeremy, I know the commentators hinted at a little bit of team orders. Do you think that the Yamaha boys might have any sort of team orders to make life hard on you, just because we’re winding down here?

Martin: I don’t know about that. Obviously, Dylan went 1-1 last weekend at Millville, and then he went 1-1 this weekend. So, there’s no team orders on my side. Obviously, I was on Jett [Lawrence] in the first moto and then I couldn’t get around him and my brother. I think it was my brother. I couldn’t get around Jett, and then Jett just got away. He got second and I got third. So, I don’t think there’s really any team orders from GEICO or there’s any team orders from Star.

Justin, I want to touch on the theory of maybe having team orders. You got a pit board come out that says, “Let Dylan by,” or “Hold up J-Mart.” Is that something that you would even really… How would you react to something like that?

Cooper: I don’t think I would ever get that pit board, honestly. Maybe if it was like a championship last moto of the year. They’re not looking at it like that. They want Dylan to win the championship, obviously, but it’s really let the best man win. Jeremy and Dylan, they’re going to do their thing. I’m going to be trying to do my own thing and try to get on the podium or even go for race wins. That’s my goal. Whether I gain points on Dylan, I’m out there to do my best. So, I wouldn’t really roll over for Dylan, and I wouldn’t roll over for Jeremy. They’re going to duke it out on their own. What happened today actually in the second moto, I got the holeshot and Dylan just went right by me. I tried to stay in front of him for as long as I could and that was like a half lap. He went right by me in the rollers and that was that. If it was up to me, I’d try to win the race. Not much to say about that. If it comes down to the last moto, it’s just going to come down to the better guy. Nothing really I do is going to really affect anything, I feel.