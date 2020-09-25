Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the pits at WW Ranch Motocross Park, and finds the elusive rookie privateer Mason Gonzales, who says he's too nervous to do interviews. Also Alex Ray shares his opinion on bike brands. Plus, no more rumors on where we're racing! We're just focused on six motos and three rounds with great title battles brewing in the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

