We’re about to head back to a couple tracks that in theory probably favor you. Going to elevation at Lakewood where the Yamaha is very strong, and then going to Pala where you put in a fair share of laps. Are you more confident going into these last two rounds now that maybe there’s somewhat of a slight advantage? Or do you think there’s an advantage?

No. Like I said, I think last weekend I had kind of a similar question. I did well last year on some tracks and this year I did not, and opposite I did bad the last three years and did well at Millville. So, I think it’s just on the race day. It’s about feeling good on the race day and getting a good start and see how the other riders perform. Thunder Valley, the altitude can help with the bike, but everybody has a good bike. Our bike maybe is slightly more powerful, but at the end we saw J-Mart won RedBud with his bike. I just think the difference is not there. I think the difference is on the race day how you feel and the start you get or the speed you are. It’s more that. And Pala, that is not my favorite track. Even if I train there every week on this track, on the race day the conditions are really, really different. So not really advantage. I think it’s like J-Mart said last week. Millville is his home track but on the race day it’s so much difference than what you practice on. We’ll see. I’m just going to ride like every other track.

You had some passing and stuff to do today. That track had a lot of different elements built into it, some split lanes and things like that. The faster guys, you guys used different lines than maybe tenth place back. Do you feel like those options are helpful for you, or does it all pretty much file into one, single lane no matter what?

Yeah, it was helpful. I think some places of the track were good to pass, some not. It’s always like this. I think they could improve if I can say that. They could improve on some places on the track to open some lines. But we see in both 250 and 450 that it was possible to make passes. But the double line, I liked it actually. I liked it a lot.